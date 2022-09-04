Read full article on original website
Related
Five Clues Erich Leaves 'The Bachelorette' as Gabby's Engagement Hopes Slip
"The Bachelorette" finale is rapidly approaching, but Gabby Windey fans think Erich Schwer's time is up after awkward scenes on the ABC series.
IFLScience
Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate
Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Utilize Mind Games To Manipulate Victims
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Meghan Markle Slammed By Journalist Featured in 'Archetypes' Soundbite
Australian broadcast journalist Allison Langdon has spoken out after an audio clip of her coverage of Meghan and Harry's wedding was used by the duchess.
In-Laws Dragged for Expecting Their Dinner Guests to Pay Half Toward Meal
"You played the polite game and you lost!!" one user commented.
PsyPost
People who are slower to respond to questions are perceived as more introverted, study finds
People who respond to a question after a slight pause are seen as more introverted compared to those who offer an immediate response, according to a series of studies published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General. The new research provides evidence that this phenomenon can have real-world consequences for job interview success.
Huskies 'Mad' Over Not Being Allowed on Bed Has Internet in Stitches
The seemingly well-behaved dogs were heard howling away, appearing to be unhappy with the "new arrangement" in a viral video.
Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.
Chantelle Nicholson: ‘Sustainability has lost its meaning – it’s time to regenerate’
Sustainability actually means to ‘sustain’ and we can’t really afford to just ‘sustain things’, we need to improve them”, chef Chantelle Nicholson tells me. It sounds like it should be simple: the word “sustain” is right there in black and white, after all, it’s not hiding. Yet, the actual meaning of this word, which now feels so deeply rooted in our daily lexicon, is obscured. The word no longer describes the movement it was supposed to represent, nor does it feel like it’s working towards its goal: helping to end the climate crisis. It’s become tainted, no more than a...
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 3 recap: Meet the orcs' mysterious leader
In the third episode of the "Lord of the Rings" series, Arondir discovers a new foe, and Nori and Poppy prove they're "different" from Frodo and Sam.
Video of Pilot's Spectacular 'Office Views' Goes Viral
The amazing vistas from the sky have mesmerized users on TikTok.
Bob Iger Said Disney Backed Off Twitter Deal Due to Bots and 'Hate Speech'
The claim about bots on Twitter by the former Disney CEO backs up Elon Musk's statements.
Narcissistic often use "hoovering" tactics to stay in contact
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “GM, just checking on you,” the text read.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
958M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0