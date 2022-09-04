ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son steals show after drumming in late father’s spot during tribute concert

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1my1Vh_0hhezmjU00

Taylor Hawkins ’ 16-year-old son stole the show at the late drummer’s tribute concert.

On Saturday (3 September), Dave Grohl united numerous musicians for a six-hour fundraiser at London’s Wembley Stadium in honour of his former Foo Fighters bandmate.

Among those to perform were Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Queen and Mark Ronson.

However, it was Hawkins’ son Oliver Shane Hawkins who impressed those in attendance, as well as those watching along at home, the most. He sat in his dad’s spot to drum for Foo Fighters song “My Hero”.

The performance was accompanied by images of Oliver and his dad on the screen behind.

Hawkins died in March, aged 50. He was found in a hotel room in Colombia , and the cause of death was ruled as cardiovascular collapse .

Oliver was praised for “crushing” the performance, with many agreeing that he had the “same energy” as his dad.

The event all became too much for grohl who, during the delivery of a poignant Foo Fighters lyric, broke down in tears .

Oliver is one of three children Hawkins had with wife Alison. Alongside Oliver, there is Annabelle, 13, and Everleigh, eight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMaR1_0hhezmjU00

f you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here .

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

