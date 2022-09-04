Read full article on original website
Related
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
This Missouri Dog Named Bentley Has Perfected Backward Scooting
Everyone has a gift. For one Missouri dog, that talent is backward scooting which he has apparently perfected thanks to a viral video. Attention: there is nothing profound here. It's a dog doing something fun. Thanks again, internet, for being you. Here's what Bentley's owner says about this incredible (*sarcasm*) achievement:
People Are Confessing The Creepiest, Most Unsettling Experiences They've Had In Broad Daylight, And I'm Now Convinced Of The Multiverse
"She grabbed my arm and said, 'You saw it too right?' I just nodded at her. She ran into the kitchen and literally dragged my brother out of that place."
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0