Congress & Courts

Isuperviseu
4d ago

Graham is definitely one that needs to go. He literally just called upon a riot of trump is convicted for the criminal charges he committed. He sat through Jan 6 attempted coup and now he calls upon a riot. Who does that? Then lie about it? SC is tired of him.

Peewee 69
4d ago

Graham isn’t NO Republican he’s a snake 🐍 in the swamp!!!! In my opinion anyway!!! They need to set time limits on everything that has to do with Government jobs!!!!

Cynthia Patterson
4d ago

Lady G' should have been investigated when he won against Jamie, he stole that, an Jamie didn't fight because he thought he was getting a job in the White House.... If SC get ride of this RUSSIAN AGENT & GOV. McDisaster this State just may feel Slave free_dom!

Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
