Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's Man Utd debut
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's debut in which he scored the opener in a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.
Cody Gakpo insists Antony's move to Man Utd does not impact his future
Cody Gakpo insists Antony's move to Man Utd will not impact his future.
Antony pleads with Ajax to sell him to Man Utd in explosive interview
Manchester United target Antony has publicly pleaded with current club Ajax to let him leave for the Red Devils.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Real Sociedad - Europa League
Manchester United's predicted lineup for their Europa League tie with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Antony: His tough upbringing, best position & relationship with Erik ten Hag
Antony is the latest in a growing list of South American players to grace Old Trafford following his £85m arrival at Manchester United from Ajax.
Antony reveals he's been watching Man Utd games & cheering team on this season
New Manchester United signing Antony has revealed that he has been watching the club's games so far this season and cheering the team on from home even while contracted to Ajax.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Antony FPL price revealed after official Man Utd arrival
FPL: Antony's price has been revealed following his transfer to Man Utd.
