bigislandnow.com
County Invites Public to Celebrate He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival
The He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hilo’s Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park. The festival, which celebrates the Queen’s birthday and pays tribute to the historical significance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, will include music, hula, arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, children’s games, and cultural activities. Hundreds of dancers will perform a mass hula as floral blossoms are dropped from a helicopter provided by Paradise Helicopters.
bigislandvideonews.com
Peace Day Events Planned In Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI - On September 21, hundreds of bells will ring for peace, with special guest Jake Shimabukuro. On Peace Day (September 21) hundreds of bells from Hawai‘i and around the world will ring in celebration at 9 a.m. A special appearance by ‘ukulele master and peace ambassador Jake...
bigislandvideonews.com
Cops On Top Surpasses Fundraising Goal
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The 19th year of the event raised tens of thousands for Special Olympics, from the roofs of the Hilo and Kona Walmarts. Special Olympics East Hawai‘i raised $23,000 and Special Olympics West Hawai‘i raised $21,000 during the recent Cops On Top events held atop the Hilo and Kona Walmart stores.
Hawaii Magazine
5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Naung Mai Thai Kitchen
There is an abundance of Thai restaurants in Hilo, and I was eager to try one that I heard good things about - Naung Mai Thai Kitchen. I ordered some of my usual faves at Thai restaurants:. I loved the tender eggplant and the soft tofu in this dish, both...
bigislandvideonews.com
Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
bigislandvideonews.com
Kalanianaʻole Avenue Paving Update: Lane Switch
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Kalanianaʻole Avenue paving project in Keaukaha continues, with a change in the temporary traffic pattern. On September 8, the makai-side lane of Kalanianaʻole Avenue closed, in order to continue the paving project. The County issued a news release with a map of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206. After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission...
bigislandnow.com
Missing Puna Woman Located in Good Health
Update: Big Island police report that Kiana Kekahuna-Foster, who was reported missing Sept. 1, was located Thursday, Sept. 8, in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last...
bigislandvideonews.com
Traffic Crash Closes Waikoloa Road
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The collision of a tractor trailer with a pickup truck on Waikoloa resulted in the closure of the road on Tuesday. UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Police say the trailer of a semi-truck overturned on Waikoloa Road at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday,...
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road
Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
bigislandvideonews.com
13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Department Announces Promotions of Eight Officers
Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado recently announced that eight officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department were promoted effective Sept. 1. Two officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and both are assigned to the Puna District:. Sgt. Michael Matsumura, a 13-year veteran of the department, most recently served...
bigislandvideonews.com
Kona Man Killed in Three Vehicle Crash
SOUTH KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, September 3, near the intersection of Kaohe Road and Ili Ili Road. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4) 66-year-old William Jennings Dixon of Captain Cook died following a three-vehicle collision in South...
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
