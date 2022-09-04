ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

County Invites Public to Celebrate He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival

The He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hilo’s Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park. The festival, which celebrates the Queen’s birthday and pays tribute to the historical significance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, will include music, hula, arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, children’s games, and cultural activities. Hundreds of dancers will perform a mass hula as floral blossoms are dropped from a helicopter provided by Paradise Helicopters.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Peace Day Events Planned In Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI - On September 21, hundreds of bells will ring for peace, with special guest Jake Shimabukuro. On Peace Day (September 21) hundreds of bells from Hawai‘i and around the world will ring in celebration at 9 a.m. A special appearance by ‘ukulele master and peace ambassador Jake...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Cops On Top Surpasses Fundraising Goal

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The 19th year of the event raised tens of thousands for Special Olympics, from the roofs of the Hilo and Kona Walmarts. Special Olympics East Hawai‘i raised $23,000 and Special Olympics West Hawai‘i raised $21,000 during the recent Cops On Top events held atop the Hilo and Kona Walmart stores.
HILO, HI
Hawaii Magazine

5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island

Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
HILO, HI
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

There is an abundance of Thai restaurants in Hilo, and I was eager to try one that I heard good things about - Naung Mai Thai Kitchen. I ordered some of my usual faves at Thai restaurants:. I loved the tender eggplant and the soft tofu in this dish, both...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Kalanianaʻole Avenue Paving Update: Lane Switch

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Kalanianaʻole Avenue paving project in Keaukaha continues, with a change in the temporary traffic pattern. On September 8, the makai-side lane of Kalanianaʻole Avenue closed, in order to continue the paving project. The County issued a news release with a map of the...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206. After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Missing Puna Woman Located in Good Health

Update: Big Island police report that Kiana Kekahuna-Foster, who was reported missing Sept. 1, was located Thursday, Sept. 8, in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Traffic Crash Closes Waikoloa Road

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The collision of a tractor trailer with a pickup truck on Waikoloa resulted in the closure of the road on Tuesday. UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Police say the trailer of a semi-truck overturned on Waikoloa Road at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road

Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police Department Announces Promotions of Eight Officers

Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado recently announced that eight officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department were promoted effective Sept. 1. Two officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and both are assigned to the Puna District:. Sgt. Michael Matsumura, a 13-year veteran of the department, most recently served...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Kona Man Killed in Three Vehicle Crash

SOUTH KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, September 3, near the intersection of Kaohe Road and Ili Ili Road. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4) 66-year-old William Jennings Dixon of Captain Cook died following a three-vehicle collision in South...
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
KHON2

Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI

