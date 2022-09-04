The He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hilo’s Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park. The festival, which celebrates the Queen’s birthday and pays tribute to the historical significance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, will include music, hula, arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, children’s games, and cultural activities. Hundreds of dancers will perform a mass hula as floral blossoms are dropped from a helicopter provided by Paradise Helicopters.

HILO, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO