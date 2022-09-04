Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon clubhouse may close after 600% bill increase
A golf clubhouse could be forced to close after seeing its energy bills increase by 600%. Run by Twigmarket Ltd, electricity bills for the clubhouse at Broome Manor Golf Complex in Swindon have increased from £25,000 annually to £164,000. Director Jeremy Sturgess said while they were "desperate not...
BBC
The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review
The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
