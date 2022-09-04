ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

'We didn't sign up for easy'; Bishop Stang football ready for challenging schedule

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
DARTMOUTH — Looking at Bishop Stang’s 2022 schedule is not for the faint of heart.

The Spartans will open against the top two teams from the SouthCoast last year in Dartmouth and Old Rochester and then face the likes of St. Mary’s, Bishop Fenwick and Bishop Feehan among others in a competitive Catholic Central League slate.

“It’s more fun to play hard games,” said senior running back Michael Golden. “You play better teams down here first — we open up against two teams that had good seasons last year — so when we start playing the teams closer to Boston, we’ll be more ready for that.”

Senior wide receiver Jackson Tingley Prince added, “That wasn’t by mistake. We want good competition. Dartmouth and Old Rochester are two great opponents. We’re going to go in with confidence and we play the way we know how.”

The challenging schedule has provided extra motivation to the Spartans as they look to improve on their two-win record from a year ago.

“We didn’t sign up for easy,” said senior quarterback Luca Cincotta. “We definitely like the hard schedule. We like to challenge ourselves. We want to make ourselves the best we can be. It’s definitely a challenge we’re up to and we look forward to.

“Knowing that we have teams like St. Mary’s, they definitely made us better and pushed us. I feel they gave us a wakeup call last year and taught us what we can do to improve as a team. We just want to be the best we can be on the field and do everything we can to get there.”

Many of Stang’s returning and new players dedicated themselves to offseason training and it’s shown already.

“This summer we’ve connected so well working together in the weight room,” said senior running back Tyron Gomes. “We want to go as far as we can and just build as a team and make our team stronger.”

Gomes is one of two powerful weapons the Spartans feature out of the backfield. The other is Golden, who had more than 1,000 rushing yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns a year ago.

“If we work as a team and our line does its job, we’ll be a really explosive team and we’ll do great things on the offensive side,” Gomes said.

Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden added, “I don’t think it’s a secret that we run the ball primarily, but we can also throw the ball effectively. We have a couple of returning weapons in Michael (Golden) and Jackson (Tingley Prince).”

Unlike last fall when the Spartans had to replace 17 starters, they have far fewer holes to fill in 2022.

“It’s fun to have a lot of guys back,” said Michael Golden. “We know we’re playing for each other now. Last year it took some games for us to get comfortable with our positions, including me. Now we’re going to be rolling into it.”

Tingley Prince added, “A lot of us were new to playing varsity football last year. That’s why we experienced some growing pains at the beginning of the season. As the season went along, we got better. This year we have a lot more experience. We know who can do what. Last year we didn’t really have any established positions, but now we do.”

One spot that is up for grabs this fall is the quarterback position where Cincotta is battling it out with sophomore Dominic Cavallo.

“They’re both getting better at making reads on our option and that’s a big part of it,” Dennis Golden said. “They’re great teammates. The other day at practice it was really cool. One did something really well and the other guy was cheering for him. They’re into it for each other. They both want to win this year and they both want to be successful.”

Even though Stang won just one game in the final month last season, coach Golden saw the Spartans turn a corner down the stretch.

“Feehan was a better team than us and they put it to us on Thanksgiving, but the last month of the season I thought we really competed against Fenwick, Dennis-Yarmouth and West Bridgewater,” Golden said. “We had a heck of a game against Arlington Catholic (and lost 39-36). We’ve got to find a way to come out on top of those games. We have the ability to compete.”

A key for Stang will be clamping down on defense after allowing 35 or more points in eight of 11 games last year.

“We’ve set some defensive goals and we’ve given them some things to work toward,” Golden said. “We want to create turnovers. We want to limit the other teams’ first downs and make them punt the ball. We’ve talked about that. We’ve practiced that and we’re working toward that.”

Tingley Price said the Spartans are ready to see how they measure up against some of the top teams in the state.

“One of the slogans we build around is, ‘Iron sharpens iron,’ meaning the better competition we face, the better it makes us,” he said. “We go hard every practice. We don’t give any easy reps.

“We’re all experienced. Last year we didn’t know what to expect. We have experience. We know our strengths and we’re ready to compete.”

2022 SCHEDULE

Sept. 9: Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Old Rochester, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Cardinal Spellman, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Arlington Catholic, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7: St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14: Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: Archbishop Williams, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24: at Bishop Feehan, 10 a.m.

The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

