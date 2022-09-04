Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 8
Peter L. Scamardo II will have a reading and Q&A session about his novel “The Boys in the Brazos River Bottom," Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 711 Texas Ave. in College Station. The book is about family and a community of Italian-American farmers around the Brazos River bottom in 1969.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Blinn College’s Performing Arts Series presents “The Greatest Piano Men,” a musical featuring the songs of Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Billy Joel. Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. $35. blinnbrenham.ludus.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police identify two people killed on Silver Hill Road Sunday
Bryan police have identified the two people killed Sunday night on Silver Hill Road. Theron Daniel, a 24-year-old from College Station, and Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, a 25-year-old from Austin, were the victims in the incident. A third victim is a minor who is recovering at a hospital, police said. Police...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 killed in Wednesday crash on U.S. 79 near Hearne
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 79 near Texas 6 outside of Hearne, according to the Department of Public Safety. A preliminary crash investigation indicated one vehicle traveling northbound failed to drive in a single lane and hit another vehicle head on. The crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m.
Bryan College Station Eagle
City to blame for problems at Northgate
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is entirely correct that the situation at Northgate has become problematic. Crime is up, EMS incidents are up, and the police department now has a dedicated squad of officers who are assigned to work the area on a full-time basis. Even so, the police...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan's visit to Brenham among the Brazos Valley's biggest matchups in Week 3
Week 3 is finally here as we inch closer to the start of district play in high school football. Weather and lightning delays slowed things down in Week 2, but most teams in the Brazos Valley were able to play their games — just later than they would’ve liked. Hopefully, Friday will have plenty of clear skies.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 11 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 2
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date September 7, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
David Garcia scores five goals to lead Blinn men’s soccer team past Northeast Texas
BRENHAM — Freshman David Garcia scored a program-record five goals to lead the Blinn men’s soccer team past Northeast Texas 7-1 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at Rankin Field. Sophomore forward Kamille Kum and freshman forward Joseph Ray also scored goals for Blinn (5-0-1, 2-0), which...
Bryan College Station Eagle
John's Crazy Socks co-founders to visit Bush School on Thursday
Entrepreneur John Cronin, who has Down syndrome, and his father, Mark X. Cronin, co-founders of John’s Crazy Socks, will visit the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service on Thursday. Their discussion, scheduled for 12:20-1:20 p.m., will focus on their business story and their friendship with President...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Easterwood employees came to the rescue
Thank you to three Easterwood Airport employees. About a month ago, I was scheduled to fly from Easterwood at 6 a.m. As I was going through security, I realized that I did not have my cell phone. Ashley, who was overseeing. the security clearance process, suggested that I go to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2023 four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from Austin Westlake four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Shanahan is the nation’s 150th-ranked player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The Aggies now have 11 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn AD, men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher to be inducted into Kilgore Hall of Fame
BRENHAM — Blinn athletics director and head men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher is set to be inducted into the Kilgore College Hall of Fame. Schumacher will be among seven individuals and one team honored during Kilgore’s annual KC Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Devall Student Center Ballroom at Kilgore.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ribbons to be passed out for suicide awareness before A&M football game Saturday
Texas A&M University officials are using a new way to promote the sixth annual “Not Another Aggie: Suicide Awareness Month” and in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday. Representatives from A&M’s Suicide Awareness & Prevention Office [SAPO] will be handing out about 1,500 purple and teal...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2023 4-star DB Bravion Rogers re-commits to Texas A&M
La Grange four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers announced he has recommited to sign with Texas A&M on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Rogers is the nation’s 40th-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the state’s ninth-ranked player, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Rogers committed to the Aggies on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 21 Texas A&M soccer team to host TCU on Thursday
The 21st-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host TCU at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ellis Field. The match will air live on KAGC (97.3 FM). The Aggies (4-0-2) played to their second 0-0 tie of the season Sunday at Ohio State. It was their fifth shutout and kept A&M unbeaten this season. MaKhiya McDonald leads the team in goals (four) and points (nine), while Kate Colvin has two goals and four assists, and Sawyer Dumond has two goals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's tennis team opens season with five individual rankings
The Texas A&M women’s tennis teams has five players or doubles tandems in the preseason individual ITA rankings announced Tuesday led by ninth-ranked senior Carson Branstine. Sophomore Mary Stoiana is ranked 58th in singles, and graduate Jayci Goldsmith is No. 109. Branstine and Goldsmith are No. 21 in doubles,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M showed off wide receiver depth in season opener
It’s nice to have options, which appears to be the case for Texas A&M at wide receiver. The sixth-ranked Aggies had seven wide receivers catch passes in the season-opening 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State last Saturday. That’s two more receivers with catches for A&M than in any game in the last three seasons.
