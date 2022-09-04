ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing

The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
