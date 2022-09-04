Read full article on original website
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing
The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut
A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews. RELATED: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer...
A New Zealand family bought a storage unit at auction. Inside they found suitcases holding the remains of 2 young children.
A murder case was launched after an Auckland family unwittingly bought a storage unit with the remains of two children stashed in suitcases inside.
Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days
A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
I was left baffled after finding a mystery hidden charge on my restaurant bill – it’s completely legal
A DINER was left baffled after being forced to fork out for a mystery hidden charge slapped on their restaurant bill. The food lover had a bite to eat at The Bavarian Bier Cafe, in Queensland, Australia, but was left confused by the added cost. They had ordered a salad,...
‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party
The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
Terrifying footage shows great white near US beach after brutal shark attack caught on camera
A HORRIFYING great white shark has been caught on camera swimming off the US coast. Scientists tagged the large beast for tracking purposes during a summer of savage shark attacks. The fat-bellied shark is shown in an intimate encounter with scientists, breathing through its massive gills as it swims ominously...
TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi dies in skydiving incident at 21
A 21-year-old skydiving student died during a solo dive in Canada.
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?
A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
