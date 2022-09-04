Read full article on original website
The biblical scrolls left behind by Jewish rebels in Israel's "Cave of Horror"
Nahal Hever (Israel)Benno Rothenberg/Meitar Collection/National Library of Israel/Pritzker Photo Collection; CC-BY-4.0 In 2021, archaeologists reported that they found fragments of a biblical scroll in Israel's "Cave of Horror."
First known depictions of two biblical heroines uncovered in ancient Jewish synagogue
As they brushed the last layer of dirt from a small section of mosaic on the synagogue floor, the archaeologists were momentarily baffled by the odd image beginning to emerge. "Then we realized we were looking at the story of Jael pounding the stake through the head of Sisera the Canaanite," said BYU ancient scripture professor Matthew Grey. "We brought out a phone and pulled up Judges 4 to read the story while we uncovered the scene."
"Luxurious" 1,200-year-old mansion unearthed in southern Israel
Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday. The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century,...
Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest
The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country’s antiquities authority said Wednesday. The scrap of papyrus — scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script — is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age, archaeologists said. The Israel Antiquities Authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. Joe Uziel, director of the Judean desert scrolls unit, said the matching radiocarbon date and paleographic style makes him “very certain” that it is not a modern forgery. The papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael, was likely looted sometime in the last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, he said.
Evidence of Hebrew slaves living in Egypt before the biblical Exodus is found in the ancient Brooklyn Papyrus
The Brooklyn PapyrusCredit: Brooklyn Museum; no known copyright restrictions. The Brooklyn Papyrus is an ancient Egyptian papyrus that documents different medical treatments that were used by the Egyptians around 450 BCE. Most of the documented treatments concern snake bites, scorpion bites, and spider bites.
The oldest surviving copy of the Bible is housed in the Vatican Library
The Codex VaticanusCredit: Leszek Jańczuk; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Codex Vaticanus is a Greek Bible that dates to the 4th century (325 CE to 350 CE). It contains the majority of the Greek Old Testament and the Greek New Testament.
Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.
Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind
The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Throne Ivory Worth More Than Gold Discovered in Jerusalem
The rare ivory plaques date back thousands of years to Solomon's Temple in the City of David.
