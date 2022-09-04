Read full article on original website
Is There a Chance Ammon Bundy is Idaho’s Next Governor?
I think the short answer would be it’s complicated. Conventional wisdom would say Governor Brad Little wins by a wide margin over all challengers. Republicans have a large margin when it comes to registration. Many party regulars will simply vote for him because he’s the nominee. Others who pay scant attention to politics will vote for a straight GOP ticket.
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot
Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. The post Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. […] The post Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
Ballots are in for Boise School Board of Trustees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — District officials are counting the ballots for the 2022 Boise School Board Trustee election. A total of 13 candidates are running for five out of the seven seats for the school board. There are four different races of varying terms because of mid-term resignations following...
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?
There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
Boise Pride says it's postponing children's drag show due to increased safety concerns
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Pride Fest says it's postponing its drag show featuring children due to increased safety concerns. Pride organizers say the decision was "very difficult." "While the vast majority of our sponsors and supporters have voiced their support for the Boise Pride Festival and the Drag...
Ammon Bundy says running for governor more important than fighting St. Luke's lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ammon Bundy says his campaign to become Idaho's next governor is more important than showing up to court after St. Luke's Health System filed a civil lawsuit against him earlier this year. Bundy and his supporters were protesting what they called was a "medical kidnapping"...
Idaho State Police Is Hiring & Paying A BIG Starting Salary
High-paying jobs are hard to come by these days. It's even harder to find a job that allows you to pay the bills and is fulfilling. Until now!. The Idaho State Police are looking to hire new troopers in 2022 and beyond, and the pay is very competitive. Captain Chris...
Idaho Cashes Out With Millions In National Settlement
It's a trend that has taken the country by storm: vaping. Spend any time just about anywhere and you're going to see one in someone's hand--often being gripped like it's the lifeblood of the user. Some look like flash drives, others like pacifiers--these days you just don't know what to expect from the devices.
New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study of driving data from 2021 suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous, as road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%. Data analysts at Quotewizard found that young drivers across the country saw the largest jump in roadway related deaths, with drivers under 35 accounting for nearly 40% of the data.
Amazing Idaho Caves You Need to Explore Right Now
There is much to see in Idaho and while a lot of people tend to favor hiking the beautiful trails of the Gem State, there is a whole other world out there that people seem to forget about - caves. Now, I have to admit that I have a subtle...
Zions Bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival over planned children's drag event
Zions Bank pulled its sponsorship from the 2022 Boise Pride Festival over a planned Drag Kids performance. In a statement posted to social media Wednesday, Zions Bank officials announced they were "unaware of the event's activities involving children/minors" and have pulled participation from the 2022 event. "Over the years, Zions...
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
Avista files to increase rates in Washington and Idaho
Avista filed to increase utility rates in Idaho and Washington on Sept. 2. The rates have to be approved by agencies in each state before going into effect.
Idaho gas prices continue to drop
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to drop appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
