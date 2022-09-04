ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Is There a Chance Ammon Bundy is Idaho’s Next Governor?

I think the short answer would be it’s complicated. Conventional wisdom would say Governor Brad Little wins by a wide margin over all challengers. Republicans have a large margin when it comes to registration. Many party regulars will simply vote for him because he’s the nominee. Others who pay scant attention to politics will vote for a straight GOP ticket.
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot

Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. The post Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief.  Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna.  […] The post Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Ballots are in for Boise School Board of Trustees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — District officials are counting the ballots for the 2022 Boise School Board Trustee election. A total of 13 candidates are running for five out of the seven seats for the school board. There are four different races of varying terms because of mid-term resignations following...
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?

There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Idaho Cashes Out With Millions In National Settlement

It's a trend that has taken the country by storm: vaping. Spend any time just about anywhere and you're going to see one in someone's hand--often being gripped like it's the lifeblood of the user. Some look like flash drives, others like pacifiers--these days you just don't know what to expect from the devices.
New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study of driving data from 2021 suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous, as road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%. Data analysts at Quotewizard found that young drivers across the country saw the largest jump in roadway related deaths, with drivers under 35 accounting for nearly 40% of the data.
Idaho gas prices continue to drop

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to drop appeared first on Local News 8.
