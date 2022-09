The City of Grover Beach, County of San Luis Obispo and 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) are making progress on the construction of the temporary emergency shelter on 16th Street and Long Branch Avenue in Grover Beach to better assist those experiencing homelessness. The independent cabins were installed on September 1, and the facility is expected to officially begin operations in late September.

