Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song
Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
mmanews.com
Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Waits For Nate Diaz At The Airport
Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.
'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt
Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE・
Comments / 0