GoPSUsports.com

Improvements and Updates in Store for Beaver Stadium in 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With the return to Beaver Stadium approaching, fans will see a variety of game day improvements during their visit to a Penn State Football game in 2022. Most notably, Gate C has been expanded to ease the entry process on the northwest side of Beaver...
GoPSUsports.com

Porter Selected Bednarik Award National Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Bednarik Award on Tuesday. Porter led the Nittany Lions with eight tackles and six pass breakups in Penn State's 35-31 win at Purdue. Porter is a member of...
GoPSUsports.com

Clifford Earns Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior Sean Clifford was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Clifford tallied five total touchdowns to lead Penn State to a 35-31 win at Purdue to open the 2022 season. Clifford earned his third career Big Ten Offensive...
GoPSUsports.com

Seventh Annual STATE of Excellence Week Celebrates Student-Athlete Achievement

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics will highlight the numerous achievements by its more than 800 student-athletes during the seventh annual STATE of Excellence week, which will take place September 5-10. The STATE of Excellence week will also recognize the department's coaches and staff for their commitment to providing a complete student-athlete experience based on four pillars: academic, athletic, civic engagement and cultural leadership.
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Men's Soccer Defeats George Mason 3-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State men's soccer adds its second win in a row by defeating George Mason 3-1. The Nittany Lions record is now 2-1-1. FIRST HALF. Penn State got off to an early lead after a George Mason foul in the box. Peter Mangione stepped up to the line for his third penalty kick in two games and sent it to the left corner past a diving goalkeeper in the fifth minute of the game.
GoPSUsports.com

No. 8 Nittany Lions Shut Out Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — An own goal made the difference as No. 8 Penn State won 1-0 at Santa Clara on Sunday night. The Nittany Lions struggled offensively, as they were out-shot 18 to four by the Broncos. SCU also had ten corner opportunities to PSU's one. The referees charged Penn State with 18 fouls to Santa Clara's five.
