Lack of rain and low water in the river – The Valley is extremely dry
With many hot days this summer, swim holes along the Mad River have been busy and recreators are noticing the river, much like many bodies of water throughout Vermont, has been low. The USGS gage shows the Mad River in Moretown in the lowest quartile based on 93 years of data.
Harwood Highlanders kick off fall sports season
Harwood Union High School sports teams kicked off last week with the first games of the season. The Highlanders’ boys’ varsity soccer team was defeated by South Burlington, 0-3, on September 2. “We did pretty well with the ball in our own end,” said Harwood coach Joe Yalicki....
Cruel punishment or necessary intervention?
There’s been talk in the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) in recent months about the use of prone restraints and seclusion among students in our schools. Data showed that in 2017-2018, Brookside Primary School in Waterbury had the highest incidence of these practices in the state (those numbers have gone down slightly in the past few years but continue to raise concern). According to the Vermont Agency of Education, prone restraints and seclusion are only to be used when a student’s behavior poses an imminent threat and substantial risk of physical injury to the student or others and when less restrictive interventions have failed or would be ineffective.
