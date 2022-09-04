There’s been talk in the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) in recent months about the use of prone restraints and seclusion among students in our schools. Data showed that in 2017-2018, Brookside Primary School in Waterbury had the highest incidence of these practices in the state (those numbers have gone down slightly in the past few years but continue to raise concern). According to the Vermont Agency of Education, prone restraints and seclusion are only to be used when a student’s behavior poses an imminent threat and substantial risk of physical injury to the student or others and when less restrictive interventions have failed or would be ineffective.

WATERBURY, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO