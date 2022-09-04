ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

The Valley Reporter

Harwood Highlanders kick off fall sports season

Harwood Union High School sports teams kicked off last week with the first games of the season. The Highlanders’ boys’ varsity soccer team was defeated by South Burlington, 0-3, on September 2. “We did pretty well with the ball in our own end,” said Harwood coach Joe Yalicki....
MORETOWN, VT
Cruel punishment or necessary intervention?

There’s been talk in the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) in recent months about the use of prone restraints and seclusion among students in our schools. Data showed that in 2017-2018, Brookside Primary School in Waterbury had the highest incidence of these practices in the state (those numbers have gone down slightly in the past few years but continue to raise concern). According to the Vermont Agency of Education, prone restraints and seclusion are only to be used when a student’s behavior poses an imminent threat and substantial risk of physical injury to the student or others and when less restrictive interventions have failed or would be ineffective.
WATERBURY, VT

