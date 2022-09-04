ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4d ago

notice the alarmist title "first on earth". where else would it be? media, hysterical hype is easy to see if one is awake and not woke

BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
4d ago

And? We have had category 5 hurricanes since the beginning of time. It’s a natural disaster. Just like we’ve had EF5 tornados. This was forecasted to be a “hyper-active” hurricane season due to the La Niña weather pattern and yet it’s been one of the most tame seasons in decades… some years will be hotter than others. It’s just how it goes. La Niña and El Niño weather patterns play a huge roll in that.

Dave
4d ago

is this from global warming? i mean climate change. in search of: ice age with emmy winner lenord nimoy. mean barry sortero.

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Typhoon Hinnamnor to bring catastrophic flooding, wind damage to parts of Japan

The monster storm could bring life-threatening flooding with wind gusts to 185 mph as it passes over the southern islands of Japan. This week, Typhoon Hinnamnor developed into the most powerful tropical cyclone recorded on Earth so far in 2022. AccuWeather meteorologists warn the typhoon will cause life-threatening flooding, destructive wind gusts as high as 185 mph, and disruptions to the energy and commerce sectors across the southern islands of Japan and parts of South Korea.
Hurricane Danielle named first major Atlantic storm of the year

Storm Danielle has officially become a Category-1 hurricane, the first of the year in the Atlantic.The system became a tropical storm on Thursday, making it the fourth named storm of the season. On Friday, maximum wind speeds strengthened to nearly 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour), officially hurricane status.Winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The storm is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal, and does not pose a threat to any coastal areas.Danielle is a late addition to...
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country’s southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn’t immediately report more casualties. Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were caused by...
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
