Men's Soccer Ties Saint Joseph's, 1-1, Behind Shamsudeen's Goal
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team played Saint Joseph's University to a 1-1 draw at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Adam Vik had a career high five saves for Delaware (1-2-1), including four in the second half. The Hawks (0-1-2) scored the first goal of the game in the 59th minute on a header by James Fletcher. Seidu Shamsudeen scored the equalizer in the 63rd minute when a shot deflected off the Saint Joseph's goalkeeper and Shamsudeen was there for the ricochet.
Men's Soccer Preview: Saint Joseph's
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team will return home for a non-conference matchup against Saint Joseph's on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Delaware opened its season with a 2-0 win over Mount St. Mary's on Thursday, August 25, giving head coach Tommy McMenemy his first career victory.
Women’s Soccer Preview: Saint Francis and Sacred Heart
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's soccer team (1-2-3) will play on the road at Saint Francis on Thursday at 2 p.m., before returning home to Newark to host Sacred Heart at 1 p.m. What You Need to Know:. The Blue Hens are 1-2-3 after a pair...
