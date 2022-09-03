NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team played Saint Joseph's University to a 1-1 draw at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Adam Vik had a career high five saves for Delaware (1-2-1), including four in the second half. The Hawks (0-1-2) scored the first goal of the game in the 59th minute on a header by James Fletcher. Seidu Shamsudeen scored the equalizer in the 63rd minute when a shot deflected off the Saint Joseph's goalkeeper and Shamsudeen was there for the ricochet.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO