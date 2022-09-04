Read full article on original website
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMOVING INVASIVE CARP FROM THE GRAND RIVER
According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct an operation to seek ways to manage invasive carp populations on the Grand River. From September 12 to September 16, MDC is scheduled to close the Brunswick Access and lower eight miles of the river to boat traffic. The project is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
UPDATE: Water Patrol Recovers Missing Boater After Two-Day Search In Party Cove
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed they found the body of a boater who went missing in Party Cove over the weekend. The body of 29-year-old Tyler Elliott was recovered from Anderson Hollow Cove, aka Party Cove, on Monday morning, Sept. 5.
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID’d as a Missouri man
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon. Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available. Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station. Police say an arriving officer confronted the man, who was armed with a screwdriver. He allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner before being fatally shot.
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head. According to a probable cause statement, Police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet. Beechner does not yet have an attorney.
Kansas City woman thrown from tube, seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a tube on the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, it happened at the 10.6-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake. Bruce Peterson, 33, of Gladstone, MO, was piloting...
Oil company settles criminal cases in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An oil company has pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year. Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries each pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge in federal court. Meanwhile, in state court, the companies agreed to enter no contest pleas Friday to killing birds and water pollution in a settlement with county and state officials stemming from the spill. Amplify’s pipeline broke off the Orange County coast, spilling about 25,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean in October 2021. The rupture shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened local wetlands.
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
