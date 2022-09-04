Effective: 2022-09-08 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Nye County in south central Nevada Western Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 435 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump, Rainbow Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mt. Charleston, Red Rock Canyon, Mary Jane Falls Campground, Lovell Canyon Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Kyle Canyon Campground, Dolomite Campground and Mcwilliams Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO