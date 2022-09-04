Effective: 2022-09-08 19:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead or Lake Mohave, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Thunderstorm-related wind gusts will result in hazardous boating conditions. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 747 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Dolan Springs, or 25 miles southeast of Boulder City, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts across west-central Mohave County... 45 mph wind gusts at Lake Mead Recreation Area. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Katherine Landing, Windy Point Campground, Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads, Meadview, Hoover Dam, Packsaddle Campground, Chloride, New Kingman-Butler, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Dolan Springs, South Cove, Golden Valley and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO