OAKLAND -- Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night.The 14 runs were a season high for Chicago, which has won seven of its last nine games. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits.Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the A's in August, and Eloy Jiménez also homered.Cease (14-6) reached 206 strikeouts for the year, becoming the seventh White Sox pitcher with...
Since Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa took an indefinite leaf of absence from the team for medical reasons, the White Sox are 7-3 under acting manager Miguel Cairo. The White Sox slaughtered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 Thursday night, and are now 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians' American League Central division-lead.
