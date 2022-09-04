Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Sports Spotlight: New Salem’s AJ Heins
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the years, small towns in North Dakota have produced some of the best college linemen in the state. AJ Heins looks to add his name to the list of nine-man players to make it to the D-1 level, plus the Holsteins senior is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.
KFYR-TV
Class 9B & 11B Football Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time this football season, both the 9B and 11B football polls have a unanimous number one ranked team. In Class-9B it’s LaMoure-L-M and in Class-11B it’s Kindred. Other than those two top-ranked teams, only two schools are in the same position...
KFYR-TV
BSC’s new cross country lacing up for its first meet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of school also means the start of fall sports. This year BSC announced the addition of cross country and track teams to their athletic department. Friday is the first meet of the season for the cross-country team. It’s the start of something new at...
KFYR-TV
Remembering a beloved BHS staff member through a memorial scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One former Bismarck High School principal and educator has left his mark on the hearts of many students and staff. But his legacy will now live on, by helping give the gift of higher education. Tom Hesford was a beloved teacher and principal from 1967 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
KFYR-TV
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The arrow hits right on target for those looking for a new indoor archery range. Burnt Creek Archery will be located at Arrowhead Plaza, and will give Bismarck-Mandan a second archery venue. The facility will have 22 lanes, coaching and consulting, and multiple daily and yearly...
KFYR-TV
I-94 hay bale spill
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bales of hay were spilled on westbound I-94 Tuesday afternoon. A truck hauling bales was traveling westbound on I-94 across the Grant Marsh Bridge when the hay started shifting. The bales then hit a sign and began to fall off the truck as it entered Mandan...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
BISMARCK, N.D. – This is a real fish story. This one has everything a good fish tale should have: a hook, a big catch, a cute kid, a professional fisherman and an ending that’s guaranteed to make you smile. Six-year-old Carter Bader was born to fish. “I like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Help plant a new ‘Seeds of Hope’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man’s garbage is another man’s treasure. Well, Seeds of Hope has too many treasures in its current location and not enough shelf space. The thrift shop is looking to plant new seeds and renovate its current space. After COVID, Seeds of Hope has...
KFYR-TV
After last year’s drought, North Dakota producers grateful for bumper hay crop this year
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) – Last year’s drought isn’t something anyone will soon forget. But wetter conditions this year, especially in the spring, have led to better crops, and that’s helping some producers put 2021 out of their minds. One farmer near Flasher says he’s especially noticed...
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund submits more than double the required signatures to get on November ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Native Cara Mund has shaken up the North Dakota political landscape. Over the weekend, Democratic Congressional candidate Mark Haugen suspended his campaign, citing the former Miss America’s candidacy as an Independent challenger for the seat currently held by Republican Kelly Armstrong. Mund handed in...
KFYR-TV
Paddle Trap receives grant for expanding winter outdoor dining
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Paddle Trap is known for its large outdoor patio and scenic views of the Missouri River during the summer. Now, through a grant by Main Street Tourism, guests of the restaurant will be able to enjoy the views year-round. Soon this sun-filled patio will eventually...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Animal shelters across the state hold virtual fundraiser
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventeen animal shelters across the state are coming together for a virtual fundraiser to help animals in need. North Dakota Race for Rescues is a virtual 5k equivalent event that participants can complete any time anywhere. You can run, walk, bike, swim, kayak or other forms...
KFYR-TV
One in Custody After City Hall Threat
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Police arrested a man they say made violent threats today towards city hall. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported a text message from someone who intended to bring a gun to court during a hearing. Officers tracked down Derek Decker, who was scheduled to appear on criminal charges, while city leaders decided to shut down city hall. They pulled Decker over, and he admitted having a revolver in his vehicle.
KFYR-TV
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Bismarck gas station at knifepoint. Police say a witness told them Saturday 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached the counter at a gas station and pointed a knife towards the clerk while demanding money. Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Thomas. When they searched him, police say they found Thomas in possession of two knives and a bag of marijuana.
KFYR-TV
First responders encourage people to donate blood for trauma victims, others in community
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Bismarck a competition is brewing between law enforcement and firefighters. They’re working to recruit the most blood donors for the 16th Annual Bismarck Battle of the Badges blood drive. Amid shortages of blood across the nation, first responders say they’re battling it out because...
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck makes statement about downtown construction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck released a statement on social media concerning the impact of road construction in downtown Bismarck. The city said they recognize the struggle that downtown businesses are facing. The construction on 4th street began on August 1 and is expected to last 6 weeks. According to the city, that project is still on schedule. They said the challenges they’ve faced have been both out of the contractor’s control, such as weather and supply chain disruptions, and within the contractor’s control like moving crews to other projects to try to work more efficiently.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck water tower gets fresh look, improved functionality
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After work was done this weekend, the water tower on 43rd Avenue in Bismarck looks, and functions, like it’s brand new. The tower, built in 1992 to serve northwest Bismarck, holds one million gallons of water and has been in need of repairs for about the past 10 years. City officials have been planning these upgrades carefully since it takes extra work to service infrastructure that residents depend on. They spent a year constructing a pump station that provides water to residents as crews work on the tower.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man arrested after witness said he fired gun into air
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he shot a gun into the air within city limits. Police say Friday night 28-year-old Michael Smiley pulled a gun out during an argument with two other people who were trying to prevent him from drinking and driving. One witness said Smiley had driven over the witness’ foot. The witness said Smiley had also fired a gun into the air at the end of a driveway before saying he was going to “shoot it out with the cops.”
Comments / 0