BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck released a statement on social media concerning the impact of road construction in downtown Bismarck. The city said they recognize the struggle that downtown businesses are facing. The construction on 4th street began on August 1 and is expected to last 6 weeks. According to the city, that project is still on schedule. They said the challenges they’ve faced have been both out of the contractor’s control, such as weather and supply chain disruptions, and within the contractor’s control like moving crews to other projects to try to work more efficiently.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO