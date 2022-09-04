Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFYR-TV
Minot High hires Mark Kennedy to lead boys track & field program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Mark Kennedy will take over the Minot High boys track and field team, the Minot Public Schools Athletic Department announced Tuesday. Kennedy spent the 2021 season as an assistant coach on the track and field team. He is the running backs coach on the Minot High football team this season.
KFYR-TV
Building a Habitat for Humanity in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Habitat for Humanity works towards a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. They were out Thursday re-staining the wheelchair ramp in front of an area home in Minot. The wheelchair ramp is for the Barnes family, where three members need to use the...
KFYR-TV
City puts out a request for proposals for Home Sweet Home in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is putting out a request for proposals for the historic Home Sweet Home building. They had to buy the home on 4th Avenue NW and move it across the street to make room for flood protection. The building is marked for...
KFYR-TV
Minot City Council moves to repeal pit bull ban
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council moved Tuesday to repeal its ban on the Pit Bull dog breed. The Magic City has ordinances in place defining and protecting against dangerous dog behavior in addition to the pit bull ban. Alderwoman Carrie Evans brought up statistics that she found in Minot Police reports over the last three years to argue that the other rules are enough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Minot Public Works repairing water main
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A water main break in Minot ran into complications as public works staff tried to repair it. The water main broke at 6th Avenue and 1st Street NW, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The repairs were taking longer than expected because...
KFYR-TV
Two candidates vying for spot on Minot City Council
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - We now know who will face off for an open seat on the Minot City Council this November. Candidates had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to submit 300 signatures to get on the ballot for the special election. The spot was left open when Tom Ross became...
KFYR-TV
State Supreme Court hears arguments in appeal of Minot murder
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Minot man serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his father. A jury convicted 32-year-old Christopher Vickerman in December, in the May 2019 shooting death of 55-year-old Mark Vickerman. In March,...
KFYR-TV
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Nichole Rice, the woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot, has pleaded not guilty. Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment. Rice’s plea follows a lengthy testimony in a preliminary hearing from a Minot Police detective. Your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The woman charged in the 2007 killing of Minot State student Anita Knutson appeared in court Thursday morning, nearly six months after she was arrested in March. Thirty-four-year-old Nichole Rice pleaded not guilty to a AA-felony murder charge. Her plea came after a more than hour-long...
Comments / 0