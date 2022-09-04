ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Minot High hires Mark Kennedy to lead boys track & field program

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Mark Kennedy will take over the Minot High boys track and field team, the Minot Public Schools Athletic Department announced Tuesday. Kennedy spent the 2021 season as an assistant coach on the track and field team. He is the running backs coach on the Minot High football team this season.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Building a Habitat for Humanity in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Habitat for Humanity works towards a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. They were out Thursday re-staining the wheelchair ramp in front of an area home in Minot. The wheelchair ramp is for the Barnes family, where three members need to use the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot City Council moves to repeal pit bull ban

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council moved Tuesday to repeal its ban on the Pit Bull dog breed. The Magic City has ordinances in place defining and protecting against dangerous dog behavior in addition to the pit bull ban. Alderwoman Carrie Evans brought up statistics that she found in Minot Police reports over the last three years to argue that the other rules are enough.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
College Sports
Minot, ND
Football
Minot, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Public Works repairing water main

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A water main break in Minot ran into complications as public works staff tried to repair it. The water main broke at 6th Avenue and 1st Street NW, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The repairs were taking longer than expected because...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Two candidates vying for spot on Minot City Council

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - We now know who will face off for an open seat on the Minot City Council this November. Candidates had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to submit 300 signatures to get on the ballot for the special election. The spot was left open when Tom Ross became...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

State Supreme Court hears arguments in appeal of Minot murder

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Minot man serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his father. A jury convicted 32-year-old Christopher Vickerman in December, in the May 2019 shooting death of 55-year-old Mark Vickerman. In March,...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Nichole Rice, the woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot, has pleaded not guilty. Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment. Rice’s plea follows a lengthy testimony in a preliminary hearing from a Minot Police detective. Your...
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Minot State Football#Qb Dawson Macleary

Comments / 0

Community Policy