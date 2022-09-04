Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Related
Robb Elementary School may be demolished. Here's what happened to schools after other horrifying attacks
The trauma after a school massacre may be too overwhelming for survivors to even think about returning to class. But at some point, classes must resume. Now, questions abound as to whether or when a school devastated by carnage should reopen.
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Bannon arrive at court to surrender on border wall fraud charges
Steve Bannon arrived at a New York courthouse to surrender on charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border. He is expected to plead not guilty, attorney Robert Costello told CNN. CNN’s Kara Scannell reports.
City with just 20 days of fresh water left finds backup source — but they aren't out of the woods
A river and reservoir that supplied most of the city's water were tainted by ashy sludge this summer after a massive wildfire burned hundreds of thousands of acres in the watershed.
Bernard Shaw, former CNN anchor, dead at 82
Legendary newsman and former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw has died. He was 82. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer remembers the life and legacy of a CNN original.
A 15-year-old shot in a Brooklyn park after leaving school has died, police say
A 15-year-old student was shot and killed in a New York City park after leaving school Wednesday, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slain Las Vegas journalist had his alleged killer's DNA underneath his fingernails, prosecutor tells judge
A veteran investigative journalist who was stabbed to death had the alleged killer's DNA underneath his fingernails and defensive wounds, a prosecutor and a judge said Thursday at the accused man's initial court appearance -- in a chilling case that has raised concerns about press freedoms in America.
New Mexico county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder removed from elected office for role in US Capitol riot
A New Mexico judge on Tuesday removed January 6 rioter and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from his elected position as a county commissioner for his role in the US Capitol attack.
Slain Las Vegas reporter took on mobsters and corruption in an ink-stained life
As a longtime reporter in Las Vegas, Jeff German often wrote about the who's who of the underbelly in Sin City. He covered mobsters and murderers, crooked officials and corrupt government agencies.
Steve Bannon expected to surrender Thursday on New York state charges related to border wall effort
Steve Bannon is expected to surrender Thursday to face New York state charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border, people familiar with the matter say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Democratic mayor is using Texas governor's controversial border strategy
El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, is using Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s strategy of busing migrants from the US southern border to the northeast. CNN’s Rosa Flores details why.
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
US seizes $30 million in stolen cryptocurrency from North Korean hackers
The FBI and private investigators have seized about $30 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean government-linked hackers from a video game company in March, according to Chainalysis, a US firm that said it worked with the FBI to claw back the stolen money.
News anchor doing well after suffering the 'beginnings of a stroke' live on air
News anchor Julie Chin had the morning lined up for her audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then something happened: She stumbled reading the museum's name, then tripped over a description of the event.
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to NY state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort
Former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday in a New York court to state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an alleged online scheme to raise money for the construction of a wall along the southern US border, according to his attorney.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1