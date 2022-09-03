ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

How Madison Art Cinemas was reinvented post-pandemic

Connecticut almost lost the Madison Arts Cinemas for a minute there. A year ago this past June, the theater's owner, Arnold Gorlick, was ready to call it quits, after shuttering the historical, beloved two-screen theater immediately upon the pandemic lockdown. It had been a while. Too long. Gorlick had been going in to run the water and things of that nature all along, but the clock was surely ticking.
MADISON, CT
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
eastoncourier.news

P & Z Commission Considers Allowing Easton Farmers to Grow Cannabis

The Planning & Zoning Commission is proposing amendments to the town’s current zoning rules regarding the sale and growth of cannabis in Easton. The commission has drafted two amendments that would place a moratorium on the sale of cannabis in town but allow farmers to cultivate cannabis on their land.
EASTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Labor Day at the Turn of the 20th Century

In February of 1889, the Connecticut General Assembly passed a bill making the first Monday of each September a legal holiday. Labor Day, an initiative of the labor movement, had been celebrated in various Connecticut towns in earlier years, but it was not until 1887 that states began making this tribute to workers’ economic and social worth a recognized holiday. It became a federal observance in 1894, with passage of the law coming after a period of nationwide clashes between workers and industry that had culminated in the deadly Pullman Strike in Illinois.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Dozens still without power in CT after storms

Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
CONNECTICUT STATE
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares

NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Libby’s Pastry Shop Turns 100

Libby’s Italian Pastry Shop celebrated 100 years of business grounded in the heart of the city’s Little Italy. City officials joined the pastry shop’s team, made up of generations of Italian-American heritage, at 135 Wooster St. Wednesday afternoon to recognize the centennial benchmark. “It’s one of those...
NEW HAVEN, CT
eastoncourier.news

An African Safari Comes to the Easton Library

The wildlife paintings of Monroe artist Marcia Fitzgibbons will be on display at the Easton Public Library through Sept. 24, and she will host two talks about her travels and work in Africa on Sept. 8 and 15 at 5 p.m. in the community room. A Monroe resident, Fitzgibbons began...
EASTON, CT
WTNH

No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT

