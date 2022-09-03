Read full article on original website
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
NewsTimes
How Madison Art Cinemas was reinvented post-pandemic
Connecticut almost lost the Madison Arts Cinemas for a minute there. A year ago this past June, the theater's owner, Arnold Gorlick, was ready to call it quits, after shuttering the historical, beloved two-screen theater immediately upon the pandemic lockdown. It had been a while. Too long. Gorlick had been going in to run the water and things of that nature all along, but the clock was surely ticking.
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
NBC Connecticut
‘It Saved Us All': West Hartford Family Finds Huge Success in LaLa Dollies
When you consider what our healthcare heroes have worked through since the start of the pandemic, it's no wonder the burnout factor is so high. But a Connecticut mother found a way to take a step back from the demands of nursing by taking a chance on her herself, and it's paying off in a big way.
NewsTimes
'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie
An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
eastoncourier.news
P & Z Commission Considers Allowing Easton Farmers to Grow Cannabis
The Planning & Zoning Commission is proposing amendments to the town’s current zoning rules regarding the sale and growth of cannabis in Easton. The commission has drafted two amendments that would place a moratorium on the sale of cannabis in town but allow farmers to cultivate cannabis on their land.
'Not Our Final Farewell': Italian Restaurant In Farmington Closes After 20 Years In Business
The owners of a Connecticut eatery announced the closure of their restaurant after two decades in business and shared plans to pursue new opportunities within the community. Hartford County staple Cugino's Restaurant, located in the town of Farmington, has closed, the owners announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6. "We want to...
connecticuthistory.org
Labor Day at the Turn of the 20th Century
In February of 1889, the Connecticut General Assembly passed a bill making the first Monday of each September a legal holiday. Labor Day, an initiative of the labor movement, had been celebrated in various Connecticut towns in earlier years, but it was not until 1887 that states began making this tribute to workers’ economic and social worth a recognized holiday. It became a federal observance in 1894, with passage of the law coming after a period of nationwide clashes between workers and industry that had culminated in the deadly Pullman Strike in Illinois.
See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home
WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
Register Citizen
Dozens still without power in CT after storms
Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
Steady soaking rain helps Connecticut's drought, but isn't enough to get rid of it
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday’s steady, soaking rain may have caused trouble on the road, but it was a welcome relief when it comes to mitigating the state’s drought conditions. But, water companies are still encouraging or enforcing drought mitigation efforts for the time being. The state needed...
andnowuknow.com
Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares
NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
Register Citizen
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
Libby’s Pastry Shop Turns 100
Libby’s Italian Pastry Shop celebrated 100 years of business grounded in the heart of the city’s Little Italy. City officials joined the pastry shop’s team, made up of generations of Italian-American heritage, at 135 Wooster St. Wednesday afternoon to recognize the centennial benchmark. “It’s one of those...
eastoncourier.news
An African Safari Comes to the Easton Library
The wildlife paintings of Monroe artist Marcia Fitzgibbons will be on display at the Easton Public Library through Sept. 24, and she will host two talks about her travels and work in Africa on Sept. 8 and 15 at 5 p.m. in the community room. A Monroe resident, Fitzgibbons began...
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
NewsTimes
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
