worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder should be suspended for latest “murder cheat” comments
Deontay Wilder should face sanctions for his latest unfathomable comments on potentially killing one of his opponents. On more than one occasion in the past, Wilder has stated he “wants a body” on his record and can legally try to kill someone inside the ropes. This latest outburst...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London
A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: I Feel Like Bivol's Team Didn't Want Him To Fight Me, They Know He Can Lose
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) on November 5 in Abi Dhabi. The title shot opportunity did not come easy - with Ramirez pushing for the shot for some time and eventually securing the...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta “Tank” Davis Is Experiencing Life On The A-Side
By Vince D’Writer: For the first ten years of his career, Floyd Mayweather Jr was a part of the Top Rank stable of boxers until he exercised a provision in his contract that allowed him to become a free agent. The strategic move paid off as Mayweather became the top earner in the fight game, and the bullseye target on every boxer’s dart board. Due to his earning power and his elite boxing status, Mayweather referred to himself as the A-side.
NFL・
Boxing Scene
Diaz-Zepeda Moves To October 29, To Land At Pechanga Arena In San Diego
Yet another date change has come with the Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda fight. The latest update also comes with a home for the terrific lightweight crossroads bout. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Diaz-Zepeda will now take place on October 29 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The latest shift—which was confirmed by Golden Boy Promotions on Thursday—marks the third unique date attached to the fight, which has moved from November 5 to November 19, back to November 5 and now on the last weekend of October.
Boxing Scene
Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene
Gavin Gwynne: My Losses Made Me Train Harder, Work On All Aspects of My Game
Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) will be looking to show his ownership of titles is something that possesses longevity as he looks to get through the first defence of his British Lightweight title at The University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5. April 2022 proved...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
Golf Digest
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week
On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
Boxing Scene
Ellis Zorro Aims To Show His Worth in Dec Spelman Clash at York Hall
ELLIS ZORRO VIEWS his forthcoming fight with Dec Spelman as the perfect measure of his cruiserweight credentials at a higher level. Boxxer tournament winner Zorro makes his Queensberry debut against Spelman at York Hall on September 16. Even though Spelman has recently come up from light heavyweight, the Scunthorpe man...
Boxing Scene
Chavon Davis To Return on Fundora-Ocampo Card, Then Fast Tracked To 10 Rounder
Chavon Davis is looking to build upon his highly successful professional debut. Back in May, the former amateur standout blew out Brent Oren in the first round of their bout that was scheduled for 6 rounds on the David Benavidez-David Lemieux undercard that took place in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Harry Garside Suffers Hand Injury, Withdraws From Gallen Card
A hand injury has unfortunately forced Harry Garside to withdraw from his upcoming Australian Lightweight title defence against Miles Zalewski scheduled for Thursday September 15 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane. Garside, who aggravated the injury during a recent training session, is disappointed that he will not be fit to fight...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: When Choi Fight Couldn't Happen, I Told My Team 'Go Get Me Mikaela'
Alycia Baumgardner never doubted that her next fight would be a title unification bout. The reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist was confidently but cautiously looking to the future throughout fight week leading to her April 16 win over former unified featherweight champ Edith Soledad Matthysse, Next in her sights was a targeted showdown with WBA titleholder Hyun Mi Choi, after which point she planned to face IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer for the undisputed crown.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official For October 29, Showtime PPV
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV. The bout will be contested over eight rounds at a catchweight of 187 pounds. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Boxing Scene
Sarcon Decisions Kang, Wins WBA Asia Featherweight Title In Korea.
In an exciting 10-rounder match between two young, unbeaten fighters, Filipino featherweight Lienard “The Matrix” Sarcon (10-0, 6 KO’s), displayed his best fighting skills by dropping and decisioning world-ranked South Korean warrior Jong Seon Kang (15-1-2, 8 KO’s) of Gwangju on Sunday, September 4, on the campus of the Tech University of Korea in Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-ro, ROK.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Feels That He Will Stop Oleksandr Usyk Inside of Six Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury feels confident that he would take down Oleksandr Usyk within six rounds of action. Fury, 34-years-old, has been pressing Usyk to fight him sooner than later in an undisputed showdown. Usyk was in action last month in Saudi Arabia, when he retained the IBF, IBO,...
BoxingNews24.com
First Southpaw Champion in Boxing’s History!
By Ken Hissner: This is all about those southpaws that no one wanted to fight. It was difficult getting southpaw sparring partners to prepare against opponents. Heavyweight champion Michael “Double M” Moorer, 52-4-1 with 40 stoppages out of Monessen, Pennsylvania, won the title in April of 1994. He won a majority decision over Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, 30-1, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Jonas Could See Shields Leading on The Cards When Marshall Stops Her
Unified junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas is among the many fighters who are looking forward to Saturday's big middleweight unification between career rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. Ten years ago, when they were amateurs, Marshall scored a decision win over Shields. That was the last, and only time, Shields...
Boxing Scene
Cruz: We Want The Rematch With Gervonta Davis, That's What These Fans Want
Isaac Cruz saw his stock soar even in defeat the last time he played this location. The compact lightweight contender came up short in a twelve-round, unanimous decision in favor of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December 5 at the Los Angeles venue formerly known as Staples Center. Davis had a ringside seat for Sunday’s Fox Sports Pay-Per-View at the site now known as Crypto.com Arena, which saw Mexico City’s Cruz blast out countryman Eduardo Ramirez inside of two rounds in the evening’s co-feature, playing to raucous applause.
