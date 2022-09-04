Fantasy football: Where to draft Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Will Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant ever have an elite quarterback to throw passes to him in the NFL? When rumors came out that Russell Wilson might be coming to Denver, Fant had to be thrilled. In the final season of his rookie contract with the Broncos, Fant was going to finally get a top QB to play pitch and catch with … until he found out he was part of the package heading farther west.

Below, we look at Noah Fant‘s 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Fant joined Drew Lock in the trade to Seattle, where all that remained in-house was retread Geno Smith. He is the most talented tight end the Seahawks have had in some time, but he again finds himself unclear when he makes a cut and is expecting the ball if it is going to be on target like those who play with top quarterbacks know is coming.

Noah Fant’s ADP: 137.80

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com; last updated at time of this publishing – ADPs continually change as more drafts occur)

Fant finds himself near the start of a tight end run of players who have talent and a role to play as a TE2 on a fantasy roster. Fantasy owners already have one tight end they like better and they’re looking to augment with a guy who can take over if the TE1 is down for a month and avoid a giant production drop.

He finds himself flanked by Hunter Henry (New England Patriots) at 135.33 ahead of him and a cluster immediately behind him that includes David Njoku (Cleveland Browns) at 139.06, Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints) at 140.92 and Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at 141.76.

Noah Fant’s 2021 stats

Games

: 16

Receptions | targets: 68 | 90

Receiving yards: 670

Receiving touchdowns: 4

Where should you draft Fant?

Fant has scored just 10 touchdowns in 3 seasons, so you’re effectively playing him for his yardage. Seeing as he’s never hit 700 yards, he will struggle to be a plug-and-play tight end that will see action if your TE1 is healthy and never be a threat to bench a healthy TE1 on a roster.

I would much rather take a flyer on a guy like Hill, who gets classified as a tight end, but might line up at quarterback near the goal line, or Brate as Tom Brady has a history of throwing to tight ends in the end zone and Gronk isn’t coming back.

Fant has a lot of talent and, when he becomes a free agent next spring, he may pick and choose the elite quarterback he plays with. Until then, his NFL purgatory continues.

