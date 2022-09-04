Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson on a 12-Piece Collection
LONDON — Zara is diving deeper into the collaboration world. The Spanish giant is partnering with independent British brand Studio Nicholson for a 12-part capsule collection that includes footwear, eyewear and small leather goods, with the addition of a blanket. The collection launches on Monday in stores and online,...
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History
As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...
Will London Fashion Week go ahead after the Queen’s death?
Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, which means the UK has entered its customary 10 days of mourning following the death of a monarch.While we know what this means for pubs and school closures, what does it mean for big events that had been planned months in advance?London had been gearing up to host its biggest Fashion Week in almost three years, with a slew of headlining shows including Burberry, Richard Quinn and JW Anderson.The event is scheduled to take place from Thursday 15 September to Monday 19 September, but as this falls during the national mourning period,...
