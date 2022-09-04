Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
oklahomatoday.com
Tulsa's Gathering Place is a gem for the city (and the rest of Oklahoma)
A space intended to connect people from all across Tulsa—and the state—Gathering Place inspires joy, wonder, exploration, and more. A preschool-aged girl leaps out of her swing, makes her mouth into a giant O, and toddles quickly down the wavy wooden pathway in Fairyland Forest as her mother calls after her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials: Mailboxes found dumped in Perkins
City leaders in one Oklahoma community have a mystery on their hands.
kshb.com
Tulsa news anchor doing well after suffering 'beginnings of a stroke' on live TV
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — Julie Chin, a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is doing well after experiencing a health scare during a live broadcast on Saturday. Chin shared a public update on Facebook Sunday evening saying she experienced what doctors say is the "beginnings of a stroke" while delivering the weekend news.
Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Jet headed for London makes emergency landing in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A jumbo jet headed for London made an emergency landing in Tulsa on Monday. According to Flight Aware, the American Airlines jet left from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) around 9:30 p.m. and made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport (TIA) around 11:20 p.m. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTUL
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Tulsa International Airport
Passengers on a flight from Dallas to London spent the night in Tulsa after making an unscheduled landing at Tulsa International Airport (TIA) just before midnight on Monday. American Airlines Flight 80 was near Springfield, Missouri when the crew declared an emergency and the airplane was diverted to Tulsa. The...
Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized
The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
Tahlequah HS in distance learning following Labor Day triple shooting
According to the Tahlequah Daily Press, three people were shot and one is dead following a triple shooting that happened sometime Monday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
publicradiotulsa.org
Sheriff says he supports developing ‘yellow flag law' as tool against gun violence
A state lawmaker wants to raise awareness around a gun safety initiative that’s been seen as a compromise in the debate around gun violence and gun ownership, and a top Tulsa law enforcement officer says, with caveats, he's supportive of the effort. In 2019, Maine passed a “yellow flag...
Woman says crowds, noise in a nearby parking lot is causing issues
A Tulsa family wants the city and police to do something about a noise problem near 71st and Memorial.
Tulsa SPCA in need of “urgent support” after owner surrenders 34 dogs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa SPCA said they were recently asked to assist law enforcement with a case where there was a large number of small dogs in one home. The owner willingly surrendered all dogs, and Tulsa SPCA said they agreed to accept the dogs into their program. Now,...
Semi and SUV collide blocking US-60, Vinita, Okla. Fire on scene
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Wednesday afternoon Vinita Fire release details regarding a crash involving a semi and SUV. “No injuries Motor Vehicle Accident at Highway 60 & 82 junction. Emergency crews are still on scene, so please drive slow with caution!” — VINITA FIRE DEPT. Stay with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two wounded in shooting, home invasion in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were wounded in a shooting and home invasion early Monday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 81st and Yale around 5 a.m. The residents in the home told police that two people broke into the home and...
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
One arrested for Stillwater apartment fire
Officials say one person has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment in Stillwater.
KHBS
FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
Comments / 1