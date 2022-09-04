ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
TULSA, OK
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
TULSA, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Tulsa's Gathering Place is a gem for the city (and the rest of Oklahoma)

A space intended to connect people from all across Tulsa—and the state—Gathering Place inspires joy, wonder, exploration, and more. A preschool-aged girl leaps out of her swing, makes her mouth into a giant O, and toddles quickly down the wavy wooden pathway in Fairyland Forest as her mother calls after her.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jet headed for London makes emergency landing in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A jumbo jet headed for London made an emergency landing in Tulsa on Monday. According to Flight Aware, the American Airlines jet left from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) around 9:30 p.m. and made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport (TIA) around 11:20 p.m. A...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized

The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KHBS

FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

