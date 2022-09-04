Roseland Regional Library receives $3.5M gift from Graton Rancheria tribe for new facility

Anyone getting off BART at its 19th Street station late Sunday morning could hear pulsing club beats as they made their way up the stairs and onto Broadway. And it was a full-on street party happening right outside the station, with songs like Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” playing loudly, and both children and adults out in force to proudly champion LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO