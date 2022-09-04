Roseland Regional Library receives $3.5M gift from Graton Rancheria tribe for new facility

Read full article on original website
Sonoma County starts basic income program offering qualifying families $500 a month
Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications this month. The two-year program will provide 305...
Cal Fire opens new Sonoma County facility to strengthen its wildfire response capabilities
A new fire protection facility opening in the North Bay will be strengthening Cal Fire’s response to wildfires in the Sonoma Valley. Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) and Sonoma County announced Saturday the opening of this new facility. There will be an open house of the Hood Mountain Fire Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is located at 538 Eliza Way, Santa Rosa.
Heat records shattered around Bay Area as power providers struggle to avoid blackouts
A HEAT WAVE that blanketed Northern California over Labor Day weekend and into this week sent temperatures soaring along with the tempers of Bay Area residents forced to cope with the threat of rolling blackouts and calls to conserve electricity. Late Wednesday, more than 525,000 PG&E customers across the region...
Sonoma County at its driest in 128 years, but expert says relief unlikely through November
A recent town hall meeting in Sonoma County touched on all aspects of water — and the lack of it — in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives...
Pickets on display at NorCal Kaiser locations as nurses press health and staffing concerns
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed last week to protest the health care giant’s alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from...
Turning the red tide: As toxic algae bloom begins retreat, more fish may be doomed
While what is being called a massive harmful algal bloom stretching across San Francisco Bay appears to now be in decline, state and regional water resource officials say depleted oxygen levels caused by the algae could lead to large-scale aquatic deaths in the days ahead. That is the warning, according...
Going Dutch: Netherlands monarch tours SF cultural landmarks as part of California visit
San Francisco’s Castro District welcomed another queen to the neighborhood Tuesday as Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands toured around the city. Alongside Mayor London Breed, the queen stopped by the GLBT Historical Society Museum, the Castro Theatre and Twin Peaks Tavern to discuss with community leaders on the city’s extensive history of LGBTQ+ activism.
Newsom quashes bill offering more funding for Black students, pledges money next year
THE SPONSOR OF legislation that would have provided $400 million in additional funding to raise the academic achievement of Black students pulled the proposal hours before likely passage Aug. 31, after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised objections. Newsom advisers did not say what those objections were, although four years ago, in...
Sisters, corn dogs and Maxine Jones: The 12th Oakland Pride made a joyful return to in-person festivities
Anyone getting off BART at its 19th Street station late Sunday morning could hear pulsing club beats as they made their way up the stairs and onto Broadway. And it was a full-on street party happening right outside the station, with songs like Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” playing loudly, and both children and adults out in force to proudly champion LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility.
Lawmakers approve groundbreaking internet privacy law for kids
When does a kid become an adult? It’s an elusive question that developmental psychologists, philosophers and parents might answer differently. But lawmakers can’t work with ambiguity. So in the late 1990s, Congress decided that — at least when it comes to surfing the web — kids are people under 13.
Helping cooler heads prevail: Contra Costa libraries, cities offer shelter amid heat wave
With Contra Costa County temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees in some inland areas this Labor Day weekend, the county is designating dozens of spots as cooling centers. The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.
Mill Valley Film Festival announces stellar 2022 lineup, Brendan Fraser tribute
The 45th annual Mill Valley Film Festival continues its long tradition of showcasing the work of standout actors and filmmakers from not only the Bay Area but also from throughout the globe while drawing powerhouse directors and actors to the region. The 145-film program got unveiled today, and it’s once...
Some Bay Area counties pause COVID boosters until new omicron-targeting vaccines arrive
Some Bay Area counties temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of new vaccines targeting strains of the virus’ omicron variant. Alameda, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties all paused their booster vaccination efforts, electing to resume them later this month when shipments...
Water Summit 2022: Silicon Valley panelists discuss solutions to ongoing drought crisis
A recent summit hosted by the Santa Clara Valley Water District brought together elected officials and organizations across the Bay Area to discuss solutions to statewide water problems as California experiences its third consecutive year of a severe drought emergency. Water Summit 2022 focused on both short- and long-term solutions...
Most Californians now eligible for updated booster vaccines targeting omicron
The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
Orinda legislator’s bill granting data privacy in abortion procedures awaits Newsom’s pen
An East Bay state legislator’s bill protecting reproductive digital information handled by companies headquartered in California passed the Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, worked with Assemblymembers Mia Bonta of Oakland, Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens and many other co-authors to pass...
Grand jury calls for better police oversight after DOJ indicts ‘rogue’ Rohnert Park cops
A 2021-22 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report has called for greater police protocols and oversight in Rohnert Park after the U.S. Department of Justice accused two officers there of “shaking down” motorists for drugs and cash. Officers Brendan “Jacy” Tatum and Joseph Huffaker were patrol officers that...
Hot weather likely to prolong algae bloom that is killing thousands of fish in the Bay
The red algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay killing hundreds, if not thousands, of fish since last week likely won’t end for at least a couple of weeks, as the warm weather gets hotter going into Labor Day weekend, according to experts. Environmental agencies said this week that...
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
East Oakland medical provider will combine health care, dental facilities under one roof
A dedicated provider of health care to low-income residents and others in the Bay Area is working toward opening a new health center in East Oakland, a spokesperson for the provider said. Lifelong Medical Care is merging two East Oakland health centers into the new facility planned for 10605 Foothill...
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
