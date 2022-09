PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating 67-year-old Dawn Marie Evans. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Evans after she was last seen on August 29 around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville.

