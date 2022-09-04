Frank LaRose stresses importance of voting to TV students

ZOARVILLE — It's never too early to learn about the importance of voting.

Tuscarawas Valley Local School juniors and seniors heard that last week when they attended an assembly about the importance of Civil Engagement, where they heard Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's discussion on “Youth to Booth.”

Students were able to view demo voting machines and learned about the opportunities to work at a local polling station during the November general election. They also received information on registering to vote and other pertinent items about voting.

Senior citizens, college and high school students (age 17 and over) can volunteer at the polls.

LaRose said it is important for Ohio residents to vote. He said an election is powerful and is free for men and women to choose leaders.

“Ohio plays a large role in the presidential elections. When an election is held both Republicans and Democrats work together. The electronic votes and the hard copy votes are counted by both parties,” he said.

“The voting machines are not connected to the Internet. The machines are tested prior to each election. Both Republicans and Democrats check the machines,” he said.

Alex Cappel, IT Coordinator for the county board of elections, said volunteers are paid $175 for training and to work at poll sites. Both jobs must be completed to receive compensation. David Johnson, IT Coordinator also assisted the students with demonstrating the voting machines.

LaRose said every election takes 50,000 individuals and volunteers to help on voting day and help the poll workers. He said voters can register online but must be 18 by election day. He said it is easy to register to vote and being a poll worker is a great education for the youth.

“Ohio has become a leader in elections. Every month the voters that are deceased are removed from the list in Ohio,” LaRose explained.

As Ohio’s Chief Elections officer, LaRose’s duties as Ohio Secretary of State are to over sees the election process and he appoints members of the board of elections in each of Ohio’s 88 counties. He supervises the administration of election laws, reviews statewide initiatives and referendum petition, chairs the Ohio Ballot Board which approves ballot language for statewide issues and canvass’s votes for all elective state offices and issues. He also investigates election fraud and irregularities and trains election officials and works with counties in training poll workers.

LaRose has been in office since Jan. 14, 2019. As Ohio’s Chief Elections officer, he is working to ensure Ohio’s election are secure, accurate, and accessible. He has served in the US Army with the 101 Airborne and in US Special Forces as a Green Beret. He received the Bronze Star during his tenure.

“I am extremely grateful that the students at Tuscarawas Valley had the opportunity to meet Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and listen to him stress the importance of civic engagement and participation,“ Jordan Widder, Tuscarawas Valley government teacher

“LaRose’s perspective gives them a real-life feel as to how our government works in today’s worl. Too many folks take for granted the opportunity we have as U.S. citizens, and we want to make sure that our students are prepared to voice their opinions during elections by voting.”