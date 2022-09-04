ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Fox News

Memphis abducted mom, Eliza Fletcher, an heiress to family's prominent hardware company

The Memphis, Tennessee, mom who was abducted while jogging last week is reportedly an heiress to a private hardware company that her prominent Tennessee family founded. Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing on Friday at 4:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Memphis and was forcefully taken into a GMC Terrain, according to police who say that there was a struggle. Court documents state that the GMC Terrain sat in a nearby parking lot for four minutes with Eliza Fletcher inside before driving off.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree

NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Oklahoma State
Mighty 990

BULLETIN: Memphis Man Shooting People Live on Facebook

DEVELOPING STORY: Memphis Police say a gunman is shooting people live on Facebook and they are warning citizens to be on the lookout. The suspect is in a blue or silver sedan possibly an Infiniti or Nissan. He is armed and dangerous. Law enforcement is telling “everyone in the area...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom's car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

John Champion, district attorney in north MS, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Champion, longtime district attorney in north Mississippi, has died. DeSoto County government confirmed Champion’s death on its Facebook page. “DeSoto County lost a true asset this morning with the passing of our District Attorney, John Champion,” state Sen. Michael McClendon said on his Facebook page. “He has helped make our County […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
WREG

One critical after South Parkway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFB.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
WREG

'I'm not living.' Frayser man searching for husband's killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is fighting for three things: answers, closure, and justice in the murder of his husband in January of 2019. The man shares what happened, and we’ll share a key piece of evidence that could help police in their investigation. Robert Wilkins-Wiley is on a mission to get answers. “I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN

