Read full article on original website
Related
White Sox bash five homers, manhandle A’s
Elvis Andrus hit the second pitch of the game for a home run, Yoan Moncada belted his first of two
LISTEN: McDermott: We knew coming in we had to be efficient offensively
The Buffalo Bills started out their 2022 campaign with a bang defeating the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10.The Bills played an all around game on Thursday night having big plays from both the offense and defense.
Comments / 0