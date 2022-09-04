Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Double Casualty Accident When Vehicle Leaves Road
Single-Vehicle Collision on U.S. 50 Reportedly Involved Erratic Driver. A double casualty accident that left two people in critical condition happened in Rancho Cordova on September 5 when a vehicle exited the freeway. The collision was reported along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp around 6:51 following a report of a driver acting erratically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had received reports of a vehicle with a camper on the back all over the lanes, straddling the line and stopping in the roadway.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Vehicles Involved in Sacramento Run-Off-Road Accident
Two Vehicles Exit the Cap City Freeway After Colliding. Two vehicles experienced a run-off-road accident on the Cap City Freeway on September 7 after colliding. The collision occurred just north of the eastbound El Camino Avenue on-ramp around 10:00 a.m. One of the vehicles landed in front of a nearby business after striking a parked car and a moving Honda sedan.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Desousa Killed in Head-on Crash on Keyes Road [Keyes, CA]
Richard John Agresti Injured in Traffic Collision near Pioneer Road. The incident took place on September 4th, at around 1:10 a.m., along Keyes Road, just east of Pioneer Road. The crash involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard John Agresti and a 2008 Mazda3 operated by Desousa. According to...
51-Year-Old Stockton Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Turlock (Turlock, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Turlock. The officials stated that a 2011 Honda was traveling westbound on [..]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
L.A. Weekly
Jonathan Woodbridge Dies after Motorcycle Crash on Corral Hollow Road [Tracy, CA]
Traffic Accident on Tennis Lane Resulted in Fatality. The accident occurred on August 13th, at around 12:52 p.m. at the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. According to California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a vehicle collided at a junction. First responders arrived at the scene and found...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Davis Major Injury Accident Involves Rollover
Rollover Collision on Russell Boulevard Causes Major Injury. A major injury accident occurred in Davis on September 5 when a vehicle experienced a rollover. The accident happened along Russell Boulevard between Road 95A and Pierce Ranch Road around 12:48 p.m. involving one vehicle. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Yolo County Fire Department responded to discover a small 4-door on its hood with major damage and an injured person inside.
L.A. Weekly
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on I-5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton
An early morning crash on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton left at least one party with fatal injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported. The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the on-ramp to southbound I-5 from Country Club Boulevard and involved one vehicle. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
Vandals damage fiber cables knocking out Comcast services across San Joaquin County, company says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Thursday morning outage of some Comcast services in Stockton was caused by vandals who allegedly damaged fiber cables in San Joaquin County, officials with the telecommunications conglomerate said. According to a statement from Comcast, Thursday's vandalism and subsequent outages were just the latest in a...
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the...
KCRA.com
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 highway worker, injures another on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One highway worker died and another is critically injured after they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division. The two workers, a man and a woman, were setting up cones along northbound I-5...
L.A. Weekly
Jensen Ybarra Dies in Solo-Car Collision on Highway 4 [Livermore, CA]
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash near Calaveras Big Trees State Park. The crash took place on August 15, at around 9:25 p.m., near Calaveras Big Trees State Park, north of Arnold. According to reports, Ybarra was driving alone on a 2018 Land Rover eastbound on Highway 4, when for reasons...
Armed man jumps onto Stockton school campus during police search
STOCKTON, Calif. — A south Stockton high school was placed on a hard lockdown Thursday as law enforcement officials searched for a man armed with a gun who had gotten onto the school's campus, authorities confirm. Officials say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eddie Curry, has since been detained.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pickup Truck Accident Occurs With Semi in Pocket Area of Sacramento
Accident on I-5 Reportedly Caused by Swerving Pickup. A pickup truck accident involving a semi was reported in the Pocket area of Sacramento on September 4, resulting in minor injuries. The accident happened along southbound I-5 just south of the Seamas Avenue on-ramp around 8:34 a.m. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a Ford F-150 pickup swerved to avoid hitting a sedan and struck the semi, blocking three lanes of traffic.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Construction worker killed on I-5 Wednesday night
One construction worker was killed and another critically injured in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. The collision occurred around 6:30 pm. The construction workers were setting up cones when a minivan struck the workers and their work truck. The minivan suffered significant damage to the front end.
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
KCRA.com
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
