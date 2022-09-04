ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enviva, Alder strike deal on biomass for sustainable aviation fuel

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Enviva Inc and privately held Alder Fuels have agreed to partner on the long-term supply of biomass byproducts from timber for making a biofuel for aviation, a key part of cutting carbon emissions from air travel, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Enviva,...
China Aug soybean imports at 7.17 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed. China brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million a year earlier, data from the...
FX incentive spurs Argentina soy sales to 3.1 million tonnes

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers sold 3.1 million tonnes of soy beans between Monday and Wednesday, nearly five times more than last week, after the government introduced new foreign exchange incentives, according to the country's main Rosario grain exchange. Farmers in Argentina, the world's top exporter...
Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 T of wheat 'at Russian supplier's responsibility'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister Aly Moselhy said that Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 tonnes of imported wheat "at the Russian supplier's responsibility", the state news agency (MENA) reported on Tuesday. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher...
Russia may buy up to 3 mln T of grain for state stockpile this year - ministry

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia may buy up to 3 million tonnes of grain for the state reserve fund this year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The state's grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Crude oil at lowest price since January | Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Crude oil, corn, and soybeans close low: 1:31 p.m. What a roller coaster today in the grain markets. The news that Putin may not continue to allow grain exports out of the Ukraine rallied wheat sharply higher and this then pulled the corn and soybean markets higher. Then later in...
Kazakh grain crop up 30% so far with improved yield

NUR-SULTAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 11.2 million tonnes of grains so far this season, up from 8.6 million tonnes at the same time last year, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Grain yield has grown to 1.2 tonnes per hectare this...
GRAINS-Wheat rallies for fourth day on Ukrainian supply woes; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains to a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading close to a near two-month high hit in the previous session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans edged higher, although gains were limited by higher Argentine exports and lower imports by...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall for second session on supply outlook; wheat, corn slip

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with expectations of a record U.S. production and higher South American planting weighing on the market sentiment. Wheat and corn prices slid for the first time in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the...
Labour shortages set up Malaysia for third year of palm oil losses

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil planters are letting thousands of tonnes of fruits rot as the third year of a worker shortage has left companies unable to increase their harvesting during the peak production season. Palm oil output in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, is forecast...
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures drop on Argentine export push; corn firm, wheat weak

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1.6% on Tuesday as Argentina's decision to offer farmers a better exchange rate for their crops threatened to raise export competition at a time when U.S. offerings typically dominate the market. "It just makes more product readily available short term," said...
CBOT soybeans fall after Argentina's move to boost exports

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Tuesday on concerns that Argentina's decision to offer a preferential exchange rate for soybean exports during September could dampen global demand for U.S. supplies. * Soymeal and soyoil also fell, with soyoil posting the biggest decline and hitting its lowest since Aug. 5. * Argentina's farmers said Monday that the government's decision is a temporary "patch" that will likely boost sales of the crop during September but fails to solve root issues. * Expectations for a massive U.S. soy crop continued to weigh on the futures market. * Soybeans have fallen in five of the past six sessions, with the most-active contract losing 4.3% of its value during that stretch. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 21-3/4 cents at $13.98-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was off $10.90 at $406.80 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dropped 2.97 cents to 63.28 cents per lb. * Soybean export inspections in the week ended Sept. 1 totaled 495,845 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning. That was near the low end of market expectations for 400,000 to 800,000 tonnes but above the prior week's total of 439,811 tonnes. * A USDA report on Tuesday afternoon was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soybean crop fell 1 percentage point to 56% in the past week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Exeger and Atmosic Technologies Partner to Create Energy Harvesting Solutions for the IoT Sector

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Exeger, the Swedish deep tech company today announces its partnership with US-based semiconductor company Atmosic Technologies. The partnership will enable companies to create attractive energy harvesting solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005087/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed almost 4% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a week, driven higher by comments from Russia on restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports. Soybeans rose after dropping to their lowest in three weeks on weaker Chinese demand and expectations of...
South Africa lifts nationwide ban on movement of cattle

CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa will lift a nationwide ban on the movement of cattle imposed for 21 days in a bid to limit the spread of foot and mouth disease, Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Jason Neely)
