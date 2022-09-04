CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Tuesday on concerns that Argentina's decision to offer a preferential exchange rate for soybean exports during September could dampen global demand for U.S. supplies. * Soymeal and soyoil also fell, with soyoil posting the biggest decline and hitting its lowest since Aug. 5. * Argentina's farmers said Monday that the government's decision is a temporary "patch" that will likely boost sales of the crop during September but fails to solve root issues. * Expectations for a massive U.S. soy crop continued to weigh on the futures market. * Soybeans have fallen in five of the past six sessions, with the most-active contract losing 4.3% of its value during that stretch. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 21-3/4 cents at $13.98-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was off $10.90 at $406.80 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dropped 2.97 cents to 63.28 cents per lb. * Soybean export inspections in the week ended Sept. 1 totaled 495,845 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning. That was near the low end of market expectations for 400,000 to 800,000 tonnes but above the prior week's total of 439,811 tonnes. * A USDA report on Tuesday afternoon was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soybean crop fell 1 percentage point to 56% in the past week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

