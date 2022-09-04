RICHMOND -- An injury accident involving a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-580 in Richmond blocked all lanes for hours, according to authorities.There were initial reports on the crash west of Bayview Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off to Bayview Avenue. As of 5:32 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes of eastbound I-580 remained blocked. There were no details available regarding how many vehicles were involved or the seriousness of the injuries. Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes had reopened.Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO