Oakland, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Big rig crash blocks lanes on I-580 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate-580 in Richmond after a crash on Wednesday afternoon. The location of the crash is west of Bayview Avenue near El Cerrito. The crash involved a big rig hitting the center divide, California Highway Patrol said. A vehicle was overturned after the crash, which is […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested as CHP, Caltrans begin clearing Wood Street encampment in Oakland

OAKLAND -- About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans property along Wood Street in Oakland on Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But the removal of the residents and their property at the sprawling camp below freeway overpasses did not go easy. Two residents were arrested by the CHP following a standoff with a group of residents, said supporters, including a volunteer with M.H. First Oakland, a non-police response for people facing a mental health...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Overturned tractor-trailer crash cleared from eastbound I-580 in Richmond

RICHMOND -- An injury accident involving a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-580 in Richmond blocked all lanes for hours, according to authorities.There were initial reports on the crash west of Bayview Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off to Bayview Avenue.  As of 5:32 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes of eastbound I-580 remained blocked. There were no details available regarding how many vehicles were involved or the seriousness of the injuries. Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes had reopened.Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.  
RICHMOND, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

Big-rig overturns on eastbound 580 near Richmond

California Highway Patrol has issued a sig-alert after a big-rig overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Richmond and El Cerrito. All lanes were blocked during Wednesday evening's rush hour.
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KRON4 News

Building fire reported in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is warning people to avoid Eureka Avenue between Franciscan Way and Sea View Drive “due to a structure fire.” “Please avoid the area and allow the emergency personnel to work safely,” police stated. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver Who Hit, Dragged Motorcycle For 2 Miles

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crash blocks two southbound I-880 lanes in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert. The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how […]
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland plumbing business robbed twice at gunpoint

OAKLAND, Calif. - A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time, it happened while crews were working at a job site. The most recent incident happened Tuesday morning. The surveillance video showed the armed...
OAKLAND, CA

