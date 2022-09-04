Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
Big rig crash blocks lanes on I-580 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate-580 in Richmond after a crash on Wednesday afternoon. The location of the crash is west of Bayview Avenue near El Cerrito. The crash involved a big rig hitting the center divide, California Highway Patrol said. A vehicle was overturned after the crash, which is […]
2 arrested as CHP, Caltrans begin clearing Wood Street encampment in Oakland
OAKLAND -- About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans property along Wood Street in Oakland on Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But the removal of the residents and their property at the sprawling camp below freeway overpasses did not go easy. Two residents were arrested by the CHP following a standoff with a group of residents, said supporters, including a volunteer with M.H. First Oakland, a non-police response for people facing a mental health...
Update: Overturned tractor-trailer crash cleared from eastbound I-580 in Richmond
RICHMOND -- An injury accident involving a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-580 in Richmond blocked all lanes for hours, according to authorities.There were initial reports on the crash west of Bayview Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off to Bayview Avenue. As of 5:32 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes of eastbound I-580 remained blocked. There were no details available regarding how many vehicles were involved or the seriousness of the injuries. Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes had reopened.Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Big-rig overturns on eastbound 580 near Richmond
California Highway Patrol has issued a sig-alert after a big-rig overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Richmond and El Cerrito. All lanes were blocked during Wednesday evening's rush hour.
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
SFGate
Woman fatally stabbed on California street before bystanders
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — A man stabbed and killed a woman Thursday on the street outside her Northern California apartment in front of bystanders, authorities said, and a suspect was arrested near the crime scene. Local media reported that the woman was beheaded by a sword in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man reportedly beheaded woman at Bay Area residence
The suspect has since been arrested.
Building fire reported in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is warning people to avoid Eureka Avenue between Franciscan Way and Sea View Drive “due to a structure fire.” “Please avoid the area and allow the emergency personnel to work safely,” police stated. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SFGate
Police Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver Who Hit, Dragged Motorcycle For 2 Miles
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in...
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: 4 Injured in Head-on Crash Involving Tri Delta Transit Bus in Antioch
At approximately 7:30 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a head-on vehicle crash involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in the area of Delta Fair Blvd and Century in the City of Antioch. Upon arrival, it was stated that 1 vehicle sustained...
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
Crash blocks two southbound I-880 lanes in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert. The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland plumbing business robbed twice at gunpoint
OAKLAND, Calif. - A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time, it happened while crews were working at a job site. The most recent incident happened Tuesday morning. The surveillance video showed the armed...
Comments / 0