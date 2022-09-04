Read full article on original website
Michigan Football vs Hawaii: Predictions and odds in Week 2 of College Football
We break down the odds for Michigan football and Hawaii and offer up our picks for the Rainbow Warriors against the spread. The best part about Labor Day weekend is that the football bleeds into Monday and now, we are just days away from Michigan football being back at the Big House.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Our biggest goal is to win’: Rainbow Wahine volleyball prepares for two-match series against USC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team hosts USC this weekend in the Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series. Last weekend the Wahine completed the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament with a record of 2-1. The nail-biter of the tournament came against UCLA in five sets, but the...
Michigan Football opens as a huge favorite against Hawaii
After a monstrous performance in a win against Colorado State, Michigan opens as 51.5-point favorites against Hawaii according to FanDuel. The Wolverines covered the 30-point spread in their first outing against Colorado State with a final score of 51-7. Despite punting on their first possession, Michigan football and the offense...
bigislandnow.com
Congratulations Come in Many Forms for LLWS Champs
Central Pacific Bank Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Honolulu Little League world championship team and CPB sent its sincere congratulations to the players and coaches who made all of Hawai‘i proud. We are also happy to say a member of the CPB ohana was part of the championship team. Kobe Hino, No. 4, is the son CPB Vice President and Director of Accounting Scott Hino, who traveled with the team and was able to watch the action in person.
Las Vegas and Honolulu Among Best Cities To Retire in 2022 — What Were the Worst?
If you wonder where to settle down after retirement, think warm and sunny. More than half of the Top 10 best cities to retire in 2022 are located in hot spots (literally), according to a new report...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Honolulu Little League World Series champions honored during victory parade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds lined the streets of Downtown Honolulu on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the Hawaii team that won the 2022 Little League World Series. Marching bands, fire trucks and local baseball teams were all part of the massive parade honoring the Honolulu Little League team. The parade started...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
wbrc.com
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
LIST: Celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day in Honolulu
It's National Beer Day and Hawaii has many local breweries that are ready to celebrate the day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7. The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines. In June, cameras were installed...
KITV.com
Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways
More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career. The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
Danny De Gracia: Let's Reclaim The HOV Lanes For All Vehicles
When I first moved to Hawaii in 2003, my average commute time from Waipahu to Downtown Honolulu during rush hour was manageably under 30 minutes under even in the worst of circumstances. Two decades later, I find myself spending an average of 80 minutes or more just to travel 23 miles.
KHON2
Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy
Hawaii is obviously well-known for its white sandy beaches, and the popularity of surfing. But for novice surfers it can be a dangerous and possibly paralyzing activity. Learn more with Dr. Stacy Brown, Neurointensivist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records.
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
Grab a free flight for companion on Southwest
In order to be eligible for Southwest's Companion Pass offer you need to sign up with their frequent flier program, Rapid Rewards and then register online for the offer through their website.
Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
KITV.com
Swimmer who went into cardiac arrest at Waikiki swim race dies
The Medical Examiner today confirmed the man who suffered a heart attack during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim has died. Friends identified him as Gustavo Penilla. Swimmer who suffered heart attack during race at Waikiki Beach dies. A swimmer who had to be rescued after suffering an apparent heart attack during...
