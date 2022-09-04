ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Michigan Football opens as a huge favorite against Hawaii

After a monstrous performance in a win against Colorado State, Michigan opens as 51.5-point favorites against Hawaii according to FanDuel. The Wolverines covered the 30-point spread in their first outing against Colorado State with a final score of 51-7. Despite punting on their first possession, Michigan football and the offense...
Congratulations Come in Many Forms for LLWS Champs

Central Pacific Bank Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Honolulu Little League world championship team and CPB sent its sincere congratulations to the players and coaches who made all of Hawai‘i proud. We are also happy to say a member of the CPB ohana was part of the championship team. Kobe Hino, No. 4, is the son CPB Vice President and Director of Accounting Scott Hino, who traveled with the team and was able to watch the action in person.
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7. The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines. In June, cameras were installed...
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy

Hawaii is obviously well-known for its white sandy beaches, and the popularity of surfing. But for novice surfers it can be a dangerous and possibly paralyzing activity. Learn more with Dr. Stacy Brown, Neurointensivist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
Swimmer who went into cardiac arrest at Waikiki swim race dies

The Medical Examiner today confirmed the man who suffered a heart attack during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim has died. Friends identified him as Gustavo Penilla. Swimmer who suffered heart attack during race at Waikiki Beach dies. A swimmer who had to be rescued after suffering an apparent heart attack during...
