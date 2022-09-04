What you need to know about Tuesday's primary: contested races, who's running, when polls open

Cape Cod voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in races from governor to state representatives in the Massachusetts primary election.

Voters have been casting ballots via mail and during early voting hours, but Tuesday is the day to head to local poll locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I’m hoping we have a decent turnout,” said Dennis Town Clerk Theresa Bunce, who is also president of the Cape and Islands Town Clerks Association. “I predict a total of at least 20%.”

Over the past decade, Bunce has seen an average of 27% turnout in Dennis for state primaries. However, the 2020 state primary saw 43.2% turnout, she said.

Dennis saw about 200 more people sign up to vote this summer, boosting voter registration to 12,861, Bunce said. Most are new residents.

“A lot of people moved here from off-Cape,” she said.

So far, turnout from mail-in ballots and early voting is at 10.61% in Dennis.

“This year expect a little more because there are contested races on both ballots,” Bunce said.

Lots of races on ballot

On the Cape, there are five contested races between the Democratic and Republican primaries.

District attorney

Three Republicans — Daniel Higgins, assistant district attorney for the Cape and Islands, Melissa Alden, a family law attorney, and John F. Carey, a defense attorney, are vying to take on Democrat Robert Joseph Galibois, a defense attorney, in November to become the new Cape and Islands district attorney.

Michael O'Keefe, who holds the job now, is not seeking a sixth term.

Massachusetts 9th Congressional District

A two-way race for the Republican nomination for the 9th Congressional District seat, which includes the Cape and Islands, is also on the primary ballot.

Dan Sullivan and Jesse Brown, both Republicans from Plymouth, are vying to win their party's nomination. The winner will face U.S. Rep. William R. "Bill" Keating, D-Mass., who is running for a seventh term, in the November general election.

Massachusetts State senator

Voters will decide a two-way race for the Republican nomination for state senator representing the Cape and Islands District. Political newcomers Christopher Lauzon and Daralyn Heywood, both of Barnstable, are running for the seat. The winner will face state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro. Cyr is running unopposed in the primary on the Democratic ticket.

Massachusetts State Representative

There is a two-way race among Democrats in the state primary for the 4th Barnstable District seat.

State Rep. Sarah Peake, D-Provincetown, is running against Jack Stanton, also of Provincetown, in that race. There is no Republican running in the primary for this seat.

The 4th Barnstable District covers Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet.

Special election for Barnstable Town Council races

Barnstable voters will fill two open seats on the Town Council.

There are three candidates running for the Precinct 3 seat: Jignesh Amin, Betty Ludtke and Jake Dewey.

There are two candidates running for an open seat in Precinct 5: John Crow and Paul Cusack.

Tips for Cape Cod primary voters

Mail-in ballots can still be filed by delivering them to your local town clerk’s office before polls close on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m., Bunce said. Most town clerks’ offices also have drop boxes available for mail-in ballots.

Bunce suggests voters check out sample ballots on their local town clerk websites so they know who is running and can do any research they need before voting.

Voters should also bring identification to the polls which could be needed if their voter registration has become inactive or if they recently moved and registered by mail, Bunce said.

To get Election Day news and results on Tuesday go to www.capecodtimes.com . The Times website will be updated throughout the day and in the evening as election results come in.

