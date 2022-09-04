Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
WJLA
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
WTOP
Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident. Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300...
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Man Arrested After Woman Pushed Out of Speeding SUV in Arlington
A man has been arrested after police say he picked up a woman who thought he was a ride-share driver in D.C., then pushed her out of the SUV in Arlington, Virginia, seriously injuring her. Willie James Clements, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand...
Police investigate homicide in Stafford County
The deputies, with the assistance of bystanders, provided first aid to the man who was shot until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. The Stafford Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the victim.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
WTOP
Police release video of Woodbridge drug-operation shooting that killed 1
Police in Prince William County, Virginia, on Wednesday released security video of the incident in which police shot two men in Woodbridge, killing one of them. The police said that the incident began when three men tried to rob a detective during an undercover drug purchase. The Prince William police...
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
fox5dc.com
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
NBC Washington
Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff
A 28-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home near Leesburg, Virginia, Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Alicia R. Carroll, of Leesburg, is charged in connection with a domestic homicide, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded...
Ring video shows Virginia drug operation that led to deadly police shooting; men charged in death
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.. (DC News Now) — Police said two men who were part of a drug deal arranged with an undercover detective face charges in the death of a man who was with them after an exchange of gunfire with police. The Prince William County Police Department released a preliminary narrative Wednesday related […]
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested for firing gun during neighborhood dispute
A Maryland man is facing charges after he fired a gun into the air during an argument with a neighbor. Montgomery County police arrested Lewis Stokes, 41, of Silver Spring, on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police said that on Aug. 31, a neighbor, accompanied by her friends and family,...
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
arlnow.com
Wakefield junior dies after SUV vs. scooter crash in Alexandria
(Updated at 11:15 p.m.) A Wakefield High School junior has died in the hospital after being struck by a driver while riding a scooter. Miguel Angel Rivera suffered what were described as “massive injuries” after being struck while returning from work on an electric scooter. On Monday, his...
Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire
Crews were able to get two people out of the house, including the girl who died at the hospital. Firefighters also rescued a dog. The dog did not survive.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
Comments / 5