Here’s when isolated showers could interrupt these hot temperatures in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Slight change to the weekend forecast as computer models are now bringing in a slight (very slight) chance of an isolated shower Saturday afternoon. Most of the area stays dry. More on that in a moment, but first, a beautiful end to the work week. Friday. Nice...
Here’s what to expect ahead of weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – We are officially over the hump, and it’s time to start planning for the weekend. Saturday is looking like the better day for outdoor plans. More on that in a moment, but first, let’s talk about the heat. Thursday. Waking up Thursday to temps in...
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible.
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
Northern lights puts on a show in Minnesota over holiday weekend
The northern lights put on a show over the pristine holiday weekend, even as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Check out this incredible time lapse taken in Minnesota on Saturday night. Here's another from just west of Grand Forks, North Dakota. The view from the Boundary Waters...
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
A taste of the UP for Michigan ‘trolls’: Where to find pasties in the Lower Peninsula
Pasties are beloved by Michiganders, so what better way to celebrate Upper Peninsula Day on Tuesday than with the savory treat?. The savory, midwestern-style empanada is what fueled mine and coal workers who worked in the Upper Peninsula. The baked pastry is originally from the United Kingdom, and beyond some of the original flavors, there are many variations that can be found in Michigan.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Arizona warned of scorching temperatures
Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year
Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
