Environment

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what to expect ahead of weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – We are officially over the hump, and it’s time to start planning for the weekend. Saturday is looking like the better day for outdoor plans. More on that in a moment, but first, let’s talk about the heat. Thursday. Waking up Thursday to temps in...
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
advantagenews.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
Q985

Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
ClickOnDetroit.com

A taste of the UP for Michigan ‘trolls’: Where to find pasties in the Lower Peninsula

Pasties are beloved by Michiganders, so what better way to celebrate Upper Peninsula Day on Tuesday than with the savory treat?. The savory, midwestern-style empanada is what fueled mine and coal workers who worked in the Upper Peninsula. The baked pastry is originally from the United Kingdom, and beyond some of the original flavors, there are many variations that can be found in Michigan.
Brenna Temple

Arizona warned of scorching temperatures

Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year

Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...

