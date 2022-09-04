Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
The next step of the Millennium Plaza restoration in downtown Yakima is the glass niches
New and restored artifacts will be added to the glass niches of the community art piece at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima over the next year. Project leaders presented an update to the Yakima City Council at its meeting Tuesday. The Millennium Foundation is funding the restoration of the public...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Filipino-American community resumes Thursday lunch program
Thursday Takeout resumed this week at the Filipino Community Hall in Wapato. For more than two decades, the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley has sold lunch to the general public each Thursday.
Yakima Herald Republic
City property near Kiwanis Park goes to developer to construct new duplex
A local developer has approval from Yakima City Council to develop a vacant property near Kiwanis Park into a duplex. Local property manager Doug Lemon submitted a proposal to build a duplex with four parking spaces on the vacant lot at 501 S. 12th St. The city is evaluating the...
Yakima Herald Republic
'Critical' fire weather in forecast for this weekend; smoke visible in Yakima
A red flag fire warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday because of wind and low relative humidity in the region. The state Department of Natural Resources is on alert, saying east winds over the weekend paired with already-critical fire weather conditions could result in severe wildfire activity across the state.
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Jadira Amaya, creator of Wildjay brand and One Love showcase
Jadira Amaya is a lesbian Latina business owner and her brand, Wildjay, exudes the same openness and diversity Amaya proudly represents. Not only does Wildjay represent diverse groups and the LGBTQ+ communities, the brand is also size-inclusive. Wildjay originated in 2016, consisting of T-shirts, embroidered sweatshirts, hoodies, beanies and fleece...
Yakima Herald Republic
CWU plans on-campus emergency drill on Thursday; library will be closed
Central Washington University in Ellensburg will have an emergency training exercise on campus Thursday, according to a university announcement. The exercise will take place around Brooks Library, which will be closed to students, staff and community members all day. The training exercise is planned for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Emergency...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital
If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Our very freedoms are at stake this fall — vote
To the editor — It is real! Democracy, our Constitution and our freedoms as we know them today are at severe risk. Yes, inflation is high, and yes, gas is still expense. Those are temporary hardships we have faced throughout our history. But today the severe risks posed by...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation, Yakima County Sheriff's Office make joint funding request to improve public safety
In an unprecedented move, the Yakama Nation has teamed with Yakima County in a call for federal help with public safety resources. The governments made a joint request for additional law enforcement funding in a letter to U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah police investigating home-invasion robbery that triggered lockdown at two schools
Zillah police are looking for a man they say committed a home-invasion robbery Wednesday morning. Police were initially called for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane around 10:45 a.m., but as officers were arriving, they found it was a home-invasion robbery, said Zillah police Sgt. Allen Montgomery.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County enters $2.5 million settlement regarding teen struck by sheriff deputy's vehicle
Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.5 million settlement filed by the family of a boy who was seriously injured after being stuck by a sheriff deputy’s patrol car in 2018. Deputy Nate Boyer was pursuing suspects in a home invasion in Harrah on July 7, 2018, when...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of threatening to shoot SWAT officers during Yakima standoff
Yakima police say a 21-year-old man threatened to kill police officers during a standoff Saturday. Police were called around 3:10 p.m. to 511 S. 12th St. for a domestic violence call. A woman told 911 that her boyfriend had hit her in the face and kicked her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah man pleads guilty to raping woman he lured to his home
A 24-year-old Zillah man accused of luring a woman to his home and raping her has pleaded guilty. Originally charged with first-degree rape, Josue Raul Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and harassing a criminal justice participant.
