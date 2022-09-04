ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Get to know your neighbor: Jadira Amaya, creator of Wildjay brand and One Love showcase

Jadira Amaya is a lesbian Latina business owner and her brand, Wildjay, exudes the same openness and diversity Amaya proudly represents. Not only does Wildjay represent diverse groups and the LGBTQ+ communities, the brand is also size-inclusive. Wildjay originated in 2016, consisting of T-shirts, embroidered sweatshirts, hoodies, beanies and fleece...
Yakima Herald Republic

CWU plans on-campus emergency drill on Thursday; library will be closed

Central Washington University in Ellensburg will have an emergency training exercise on campus Thursday, according to a university announcement. The exercise will take place around Brooks Library, which will be closed to students, staff and community members all day. The training exercise is planned for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Emergency...
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital

If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Our very freedoms are at stake this fall — vote

To the editor — It is real! Democracy, our Constitution and our freedoms as we know them today are at severe risk. Yes, inflation is high, and yes, gas is still expense. Those are temporary hardships we have faced throughout our history. But today the severe risks posed by...
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
Yakima Herald Republic

Zillah man pleads guilty to raping woman he lured to his home

A 24-year-old Zillah man accused of luring a woman to his home and raping her has pleaded guilty. Originally charged with first-degree rape, Josue Raul Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and harassing a criminal justice participant.
