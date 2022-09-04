Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Leuzinger Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly (3-0) faces a reverse trap game of sorts this week, fresh off their statement win over Mission Viejo last week. The Jackrabbits are now a consensus top five team in the state for the first time since 2013, and have a shot at their first undefeated nonleague schedule since 2008 as they visit Leuzinger Friday night in a game hosted at El Camino College at 7 p.m.
PODCAST: Who Is Your Favorite Long Beach Quarterback?
This week Mike and JJ are talking about what it takes to be a high school quarterback now and their favorite under appreciated signal callers from all of the Long Beach high schools. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his...
LIVE UPDATES: St. Anthony vs Wilson Football, Jordan vs Irvine, Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Compton vs Eisenhower
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between St. Anthony and Wilson; Jordan and Irvine; Cabrillo and Lynwood; and Compton and Eisenhower. Games start at 7 p.m. except for Compton which kicks at 5:30 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY:...
Long Beach Poly Football Coach Stephen Barbee Wins Rams, Chargers Awards
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly football coach Stephen Barbee is not a big fan of the limelight. Any time he’s complimented or recognized, he pivots the credit to his players or his coaches. As the Jackrabbits have gotten off to a 3-0 start and are in the top five in the state rankings, he’s going to have a hard time avoiding the spotlight.
PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Irvine Football
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Long Beach Jordan has something special brewing on the Northside as the Panthers are off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Jon Nielsen. Jordan is looking to get off to their best start in more...
Preview: Lakewood vs. Mayfair, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lancers are looking to bounce back this week and climb back to .500 after a tough loss to Laguna Hills. In a battle for local bragging rights, Lakewood (1-2) will be facing the Mayfair Monsoons...
Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Four
With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
Football: Jordan Beats Irvine, Make History at 4-0
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Playing quarterback at any competitive level isn’t easy. Every decision is dissected, and every mistake is amplified. With that, Jordan sophomore Jarret Nielsen is growing into his role more each week as he plays his...
Long Beach Girls’ Golf Season Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Long Beach golfers are back on the local courses to start...
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Football
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The pleasant surprise of the Moore League will look to improve to 4-0 on Thursday night, as the Cabrillo Jaguars will visit Lynwood High for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Jags have been great this year, outsourcing opponents...
Preview: Compton v. Eisenhower, Football
After an injury-plagued game against Paramount, Compton looks to bounce back in their last preseason test against the undefeated Eisenhower Eagles (Rialto). Compton statistically has the upperhand against Eisenhower on defense and offense, allowing 42 points compared to Eisenhower’s 48, and the Tarbabes’ potent offense has 139 points for the season compared to Eisenhower’s 111.
PREVIEW: Wilson Bruins Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. There will be a lot of new faces in the pool and on the deck for the Bruins this year after a host of decorated seniors graduated and Zach Polmanteer has taken over as head coach.
JP Crawford Sponsors Lakewood High Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Lakewood High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Lancers alum and current MLB star JP Crawford. Crawford graduated in 2013 after a standout Moore League career, and was drafted straight out of high school. The 2020 Golden Glover is in his sixth MLB season with a very bright future. The Crawford legacy runs deep at Lakewood, where JP’s sisters Eliza and Julia were standouts on the softball and volleyball teams.
PREVIEW: Millikan Rams Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Last season, the Millikan Rams had a strong senior core leading the way, giving the Rams both experience and chemistry in the pool. After saying goodbye to that formidable group and saying hello to a brand new head coach, things will mostly need to start from scratch in 2022.
Volleyball: Millikan Takes Down Poly On the Road
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
Curtis Boyer Sponsors Millikan High Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Millikan High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Rams basketball coach and longtime youth sports volunteer Curtis Boyer. Boyer took over the Rams program in December 2020 and has had a successful tenure thus far, including the...
LB in NFL: Long Beach Poly Still Producing New NFL Talent as 2022 Season Kicks Off
The 2022 NFL season kicks off this weekend and once again Long Beach will have several representatives on NFL rosters. Some veteran stalwarts like Joel Bitonio and Marcedes Lewis are still with the same organizations while other big names were on the move this offseason. Long Beach Poly. Perhaps the...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Phoenix Tusa, Long Beach Poly Football. Senior lineman Phoenix Tusa came up...
