Back-to-back: Centerburg takes home second straight KMAC girls golf title
BELLVILLE -- The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference has hosted two girls golf championship tournaments in its six-year existence. The Centerburg Trojans have won both.
Paul Vincent Dawson
Paul Vincent Dawson, age 78, of Howard, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Altercare Majora Lane in Millersburg, Ohio. He was born on August 9, 1944, in Harlem Twp, Ohio, to the late Carl and Evelyn (Wygal) Dawson. He was a long-time employee of Nestle Food...
Preview: Fredericktown's 45th Tomato Show goes back to the past
FREDERICKTOWN — This year's Fredericktown Tomato Show theme: a blast from the past. From Wednesday through Saturday, Fredericktown will be home to a variety of tomato-themed events in celebration of the village's community spirit.
Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash
DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations
MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
Health Commissioner Zach Green: 'I need a six-month plan'
MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health has been out of space for years, and the lack of space is reaching a critical point. “We're looking at a five-year plan, but I need a six-month plan,” Knox County Health Commissioner Zach Green told the county commissioners last Thursday. “Office space is the biggest space I need in the interim.”
Robin Lee Van Houten
Robin Van Houten, 65, of Centerburg OH, died Wednesday August 31st, 2022 at his home, in Centerburg. Robin was born February 28, 1957 in Mount Vernon OH to Robert L. Van Houten Sr and Wanda J. {Sears} Chandler. To plant a tree in memory of Robin Van Houten as a...
Timetable for Danville-Amity Road repairs inching forward
MOUNT VERNON — Danville-Amity Road has long been a source of frustration for motorists and the subject of many jokes about the size of its potholes, especially this past spring. The good news is that the various pieces and parts for road repair are coming together. But residents and...
Danville Police reports Aug. 22 to Sept. 4
DANVILLE -- Listed below are the Danville Police reports from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4.
Gambier council further discusses extending mask mandate
GAMBIER — Gambier council further discussed extending the village's mask mandate, though how to implement it remains unclear. One suggestion is to tie COVID-19 transmission to the wastewater, though there was skepticism at the meeting.
