Columbus, OH

Knox Pages

Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash

DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

MHR Program/SUD Committee Meeting

Mental Health & Recovery for Licking & Knox Counties (MHR) will hold their monthly Program/SUD Committee meeting on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM at The Main Place, 112 S. Third Street, Newark, OH. This is a free meeting and open to the public.
NEWARK, OH
Knox Pages

Hardin leaving post as Centerburg administrator

CENTERBURG — Village Administrator Joe Hardin's last village council meeting was a quiet one. Hardin, who has been Centerburg's VA for over 13 years, is leaving to pursue another opportunity. His last day is Sept. 30.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Timetable for Danville-Amity Road repairs inching forward

MOUNT VERNON — Danville-Amity Road has long been a source of frustration for motorists and the subject of many jokes about the size of its potholes, especially this past spring. The good news is that the various pieces and parts for road repair are coming together. But residents and...
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Health Commissioner Zach Green: 'I need a six-month plan'

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health has been out of space for years, and the lack of space is reaching a critical point. “We're looking at a five-year plan, but I need a six-month plan,” Knox County Health Commissioner Zach Green told the county commissioners last Thursday. “Office space is the biggest space I need in the interim.”
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Robin Lee Van Houten

Robin Van Houten, 65, of Centerburg OH, died Wednesday August 31st, 2022 at his home, in Centerburg. Robin was born February 28, 1957 in Mount Vernon OH to Robert L. Van Houten Sr and Wanda J. {Sears} Chandler. To plant a tree in memory of Robin Van Houten as a...
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Gambier council further discusses extending mask mandate

GAMBIER — Gambier council further discussed extending the village's mask mandate, though how to implement it remains unclear. One suggestion is to tie COVID-19 transmission to the wastewater, though there was skepticism at the meeting.
GAMBIER, OH

