Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
Back-to-back: Centerburg takes home second straight KMAC girls golf title
BELLVILLE -- The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference has hosted two girls golf championship tournaments in its six-year existence. The Centerburg Trojans have won both.
Knox Pages
Preview: Fredericktown's 45th Tomato Show goes back to the past
FREDERICKTOWN — This year's Fredericktown Tomato Show theme: a blast from the past. From Wednesday through Saturday, Fredericktown will be home to a variety of tomato-themed events in celebration of the village's community spirit.
Knox Pages
Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash
DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
Knox Pages
Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations
MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
MHR Program/SUD Committee Meeting
Mental Health & Recovery for Licking & Knox Counties (MHR) will hold their monthly Program/SUD Committee meeting on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM at The Main Place, 112 S. Third Street, Newark, OH. This is a free meeting and open to the public.
Knox Pages
Hardin leaving post as Centerburg administrator
CENTERBURG — Village Administrator Joe Hardin's last village council meeting was a quiet one. Hardin, who has been Centerburg's VA for over 13 years, is leaving to pursue another opportunity. His last day is Sept. 30.
Knox Pages
Timetable for Danville-Amity Road repairs inching forward
MOUNT VERNON — Danville-Amity Road has long been a source of frustration for motorists and the subject of many jokes about the size of its potholes, especially this past spring. The good news is that the various pieces and parts for road repair are coming together. But residents and...
Knox Pages
Health Commissioner Zach Green: 'I need a six-month plan'
MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health has been out of space for years, and the lack of space is reaching a critical point. “We're looking at a five-year plan, but I need a six-month plan,” Knox County Health Commissioner Zach Green told the county commissioners last Thursday. “Office space is the biggest space I need in the interim.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox Pages
Robin Lee Van Houten
Robin Van Houten, 65, of Centerburg OH, died Wednesday August 31st, 2022 at his home, in Centerburg. Robin was born February 28, 1957 in Mount Vernon OH to Robert L. Van Houten Sr and Wanda J. {Sears} Chandler. To plant a tree in memory of Robin Van Houten as a...
Knox Pages
Gambier council further discusses extending mask mandate
GAMBIER — Gambier council further discussed extending the village's mask mandate, though how to implement it remains unclear. One suggestion is to tie COVID-19 transmission to the wastewater, though there was skepticism at the meeting.
Knox Pages
Danville Police reports Aug. 22 to Sept. 4
DANVILLE -- Listed below are the Danville Police reports from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4.
Comments / 0