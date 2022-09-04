Read full article on original website
Related
19 Year Old Andy Espinoza Killed In Rollover Crash In Bullhead City (Bullhead City, AZ)
Authorities are currently investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened in Bullhead City, on Sunday. A 19-year-old was killed in this accident. According to the Bullhead City Police, the deceased [..]
California teen dies after being pulled from under pontoon boat; 6-foot waves reported at Lake Havasu
Three boats sunk and authorities rescued "multiple boaters" as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.
ABC 15 News
17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.
AZFamily
St. Mary’s sends food, water to families impacted by storm in Bullhead City
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a damaging storm last Sunday knocked out power for most of Bullhead City and surrounding communities, a valley-based food bank is providing food for those in need. On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Food Bank dispatched a refrigerated tractor-trailer truck packed with more than 20,000 pounds of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three charged in fentanyl seizure
MOHAVE COUNTY – Authorities report a multiple-month investigation of illegal drug sales in Lake Havasu and Bullhead City led to a traffic stop producing seizures and arrests. Detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police Department, assisted by officers with the MAGNET narcotics task force executed the September 6 traffic stop on Blake Ranch Road outside Kingman.
Teen girl dies after boat capsizes on Lake Havasu
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A teenage girl has died after a boat she was in capsized on Lake Havasu during the Labor Day weekend, officials say. The 17-year-old girl was trapped underneath the boat Sunday and had to rescued with the help of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. She was later flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital and died Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
Mohave Daily News
'Thank God for the shelter' Emergency stations provide a lifeline to some residents
MOHAVE VALLEY — For Cheryl Eischens and many other residents in Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley, the American Red Cross disaster shelter at River Valley High School has been a lifesaver. “Definitely,” said Eischens, a resident of the Sunrise Vistas area in Fort Mohave, where power still hasn’t been...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Men rescued after rushing waters swept truck away in western Arizona
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were rescued after their pickup truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden Valley. A 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash. The Ford pickup had been swept off of Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley and both men were surrounded by water.
Repairs underway but outages still present in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Residents in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City areas are dealing with power outages after a heavy windstorm caused damage in the tri-state area. Some residents in Bullhead City are still without power, but can expect power to be restored soon, city officials...
Mohave Daily News
Fort Mohave area may be without power through Saturday
FORT MOHAVE — After a devastating storm knocked out power for tens of thousands of Tri-state residents, about 800 Fort Mohave residents may be without power for the rest the week. UniSource Energy Services reported 100 power poles were knocked over or damaged over Labor Day weekend: 10 on...
knau.org
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near Arizona-Nevada border
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Authorities say a man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilaherald.com
Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld
WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
12news.com
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
Excessive heat warning extended for Pinal and five other counties
Excessive Heat Warning Extended for Six CountiesInMaricopa. The National Weather Service has extended the time of the Excessive Heat Warning for: Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, and Yuma Counties from September 4th to September 7th at 8:00 PM.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer-involved shooting under investigation￼
NEEDLES, Calif. – A officer-involved (OIS) shooting fatality is under investigation in Needles, California. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office reports the deadly incident occurred following a routine traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. A news release indicated that two officers determined that a passenger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 2 teen girls arrested for allegedly plotting school shooting in Arizona
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Two teenage girls have been arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting in Kingman, Arizona. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday deputies received a report that multiple students were plotting a shooting at Kingman High School. KNXV reported...
Bullhead City residents asked to conserve water after thunderstorm
Many neighborhoods in Bullhead City, Ariz. remained without power on Monday morning after a thunderstorm knocked out power to the entire city over the weekend.
nomadlawyer.org
Kingman: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kingman, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kingman, Arizona. In Kingman, Arizona, there are plenty of ways to keep busy and have fun during your stay. Explore the downtown area and find out what local attractions are worth seeing. The historic downtown district is full of green spaces and Neoclassical Revival architecture.
wbrc.com
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KVVU/Gray News) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona high school, even making a list of who they planned to kill, investigators said. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, had been planning the shooting. Deputies were alerted to the plot on Aug. 31.
Comments / 0