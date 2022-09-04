ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

ABC 15 News

17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
Three charged in fentanyl seizure

MOHAVE COUNTY – Authorities report a multiple-month investigation of illegal drug sales in Lake Havasu and Bullhead City led to a traffic stop producing seizures and arrests. Detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police Department, assisted by officers with the MAGNET narcotics task force executed the September 6 traffic stop on Blake Ranch Road outside Kingman.
Teen girl dies after boat capsizes on Lake Havasu

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A teenage girl has died after a boat she was in capsized on Lake Havasu during the Labor Day weekend, officials say. The 17-year-old girl was trapped underneath the boat Sunday and had to rescued with the help of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. She was later flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital and died Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
Men rescued after rushing waters swept truck away in western Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were rescued after their pickup truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden Valley. A 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash. The Ford pickup had been swept off of Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley and both men were surrounded by water.
Fort Mohave area may be without power through Saturday

FORT MOHAVE — After a devastating storm knocked out power for tens of thousands of Tri-state residents, about 800 Fort Mohave residents may be without power for the rest the week. UniSource Energy Services reported 100 power poles were knocked over or damaged over Labor Day weekend: 10 on...
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near Arizona-Nevada border

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Authorities say a man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave...
Arizona man's sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld

WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
Officer-involved shooting under investigation￼

NEEDLES, Calif. – A officer-involved (OIS) shooting fatality is under investigation in Needles, California. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office reports the deadly incident occurred following a routine traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. A news release indicated that two officers determined that a passenger...
Kingman: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kingman, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kingman, Arizona. In Kingman, Arizona, there are plenty of ways to keep busy and have fun during your stay. Explore the downtown area and find out what local attractions are worth seeing. The historic downtown district is full of green spaces and Neoclassical Revival architecture.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KVVU/Gray News) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona high school, even making a list of who they planned to kill, investigators said. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, had been planning the shooting. Deputies were alerted to the plot on Aug. 31.
