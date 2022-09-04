Investing.com -- U.K. households and businesses face a smaller, but perhaps longer-lasting, rise in their energy bills than seemed likely a couple of weeks ago. New Prime Minister Liz Truss told the House of Commons on Thursday that she intends to set the maximum dual-fuel bill for a typical family home at 2,500 pounds ($2,880) a year for two years, starting in October. That's over 1,000 pounds less than had appeared likely after the U.K. energy regulator Ofgem's latest review of its price formula. However, it still represents an increase of more than 100% from what households were paying last winter.

