Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report. On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the Ethereum Merge and how it might impact the crypto market. To kick things off, we broke...
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
investing.com
Uber's Wait Times and Pricing Bounce Demand Driven - Needham & Company
Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading over 2% higher Thursday after notes from analysts at Needham & Company, BTIG and Mizuho Securities. Needham & Company's analyst who has a Buy rating and $52 price target on Uber, said that in their 13th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing bounced higher over the two weeks before Labor Day, up by 1,200bps and 300bps, respectively, compared to the prior 2-week period.
investing.com
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
FTSE 100 falls heavily, BCC calls for urgent support for business
© Reuters. FTSE 100 falls heavily, BCC calls for urgent support for business. FTSE 100 nurses heavy losses at the open down 60 points. Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, has called on the government to give the energy regulator Ofgem more powers, cut VAT on energy bills and introduce emergency business grants.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Tells Clients to Prepare for 'Further Bumpy Markets' Before Real Bottom is In
Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer has told the bank’s clients to prepare for the “bumpy road to recovery”. Among other things, Goldman's two powerful indicators are yet to issue signals that the bear market is over. Goldman’s strategists use the fundamental-based Bull/Bear Indicator and sentiment-based Risk Appetite...
investing.com
Vistry Group Warns of Cooling U.K. Housing Market Despite Posting H1 Profit Beat
Investing.com -- U.K. homebuilder Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYV) has reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half income, but warned of "early signs" that Britain's housing market may be beginning to slow. Total adjusted pre-tax profit grew to £189.9 million, a jump of 14.3% compared to the same six-month period last year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Paras Defence Defies Market Mood on Wednesday, Surges Almost 5%
Investing.com -- Shares of the defence engineering company Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ) surged almost 5% on Wednesday and ended the session 2.8% higher at Rs 716.25 apiece as it tied up with ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o., Czech Republic. The company announced that it entered into an exclusive...
investing.com
Tod's sales rise 17% in first half of year
MILANO (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group Tod's rose by 17% in the first half of the year, broadly in line with market expectations, despite a COVID-driven slump in China in the second quarter. Revenues totalled 467.5 million euros ($464.70 million) in the six months to June, pushed by...
investing.com
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters , Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:AEO) shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS...
investing.com
Powers On… Insider trading with crypto is targeted — Finally! Part 1
Powers On… Insider trading with crypto is targeted — Finally! Part 1. It took a few years, but government crackdowns on insider trading involving digital assets have finally arrived. Its about time! Insider trading occurs often in our securities markets, so it was only a matter of time before crypto and other digital assets would be exploited improperly by miscreants for financial gain.
investing.com
U.K. PM Truss Announces Plan to Freeze Household Energy Bills for 2 Years
Investing.com -- U.K. households and businesses face a smaller, but perhaps longer-lasting, rise in their energy bills than seemed likely a couple of weeks ago. New Prime Minister Liz Truss told the House of Commons on Thursday that she intends to set the maximum dual-fuel bill for a typical family home at 2,500 pounds ($2,880) a year for two years, starting in October. That's over 1,000 pounds less than had appeared likely after the U.K. energy regulator Ofgem's latest review of its price formula. However, it still represents an increase of more than 100% from what households were paying last winter.
Comments / 0