Hartford, CT

sheltonherald.com

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on

During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
sheltonherald.com

Brenda Kupchick (opinion): Housing law needs common-sense updates

The 8-30g statute, while well-intentioned, is seriously flawed and in need of reform. I don’t believe my stance or voting record makes me “anti-housing,” as recently described by Hugh Bailey in an Aug. 7 opinion column; it makes me pro common sense solutions. I support the spirit...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Danbury mayor’s mom, a retired nurse, dies at 89: ‘She was a wonderful mother’

DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito said he has “a heavy heart” over the death of his mother at age 89 over Labor Day weekend. “She was a wonderful mother to me and my seven siblings and she will be greatly missed,” Esposito shared on a social media post earlier this week about the death of Barbara Esposito. “(She) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4th.”
DANBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?

Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Richard Blumenthal
sheltonherald.com

‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
DANBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Dominican man sentenced for selling oxycodone out of New Britain grocery

Customers who walked into a Corbin Avenue bodega in New Britain didn’t usually leave with food or beverages, they typically left with pills. For years, Elzier’s Grocery sold pharmaceutical grade oxycodone pills. The store was also busy with sometimes up to 40 people coming in an hour, according to court documents.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
#Economy#Financial Literacy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Liberty Bank#Discu
sheltonherald.com

Shelton schools are back in session

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Students braved the rain in their return to school Tuesday. Among the new arrivals are principals John Copolla and Donato Piselli at Mohegan and Perry Hill schools, respectively. Coppola was one of the many staff members that greeted students at Mohegan School, above, Tuesday.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Greater Danbury Irish Festival returns after two-year hiatus

NEW MILFORD — After a two-year hiatus, area residents will celebrate Irish culture as the Greater Danbury Irish Festival arrives on the Town Green this weekend. Festival hours are Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will feature live music by...
DANBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton set to begin road projects

SHELTON — The city Department of Public Works, in coordination with an outside contractor, will begin the milling, and shortly thereafter, the paving of roads this week. Work will be done on Soundview Avenue from Willoughby Road to Route 108 at Huntington Center; Maple Avenue from Meadow Street to Soundview Avenue; and sections of Huntington Street between the Huntington Fire House and Commerce Drive.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Dozens still without power in CT after storms

Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Break
sheltonherald.com

Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Person shot at Bridgeport bar on Brooklawn Avenue

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a person was shot in the ankle late Monday at a bar on Brooklawn Avenue. Just before midnight, the city’s emergency communications center received a call reporting shots fired in the 600 block of the street, police said. Minutes later, authorities were notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘A great honor’: Shelton High football team dedicates Friday’s game to former player who died

SHELTON — The Shelton High football team will pay tribute to one of its own Friday when the squad kicks off its season against FCIAC rival Ridgefield. The football team is dedicating the game — which starts at 7 p.m. at Finn Stadium — to its former star quarterback Xavier Sandor, who died by suicide in April while on deployment with the U.S. Navy.
SHELTON, CT

