Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
sheltonherald.com
The bank planning an office building in downtown Danbury wants a 7-year break on tax increases
DANBURY — City leaders are weighing a proposal for a seven-year break on tax increases by a bank that plans to construct its $14 million office building on downtown’s Main Street. The request by the Savings Bank of Danbury to defer increases in property taxes on a structure...
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
sheltonherald.com
In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on
During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
sheltonherald.com
New Canaan school board leaves ‘diversity’ out of district goal that previously included it
NEW CANAAN — School board members voted unanimously Wednesday on language that omitted the word “diversity” from a district goal that had previously included and emphasized diversity, equity and inclusion. The board also agreed to rely on research, and not experts, to accomplish it — a reversal from its 2021-22 goals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Brenda Kupchick (opinion): Housing law needs common-sense updates
The 8-30g statute, while well-intentioned, is seriously flawed and in need of reform. I don’t believe my stance or voting record makes me “anti-housing,” as recently described by Hugh Bailey in an Aug. 7 opinion column; it makes me pro common sense solutions. I support the spirit...
sheltonherald.com
Danbury mayor’s mom, a retired nurse, dies at 89: ‘She was a wonderful mother’
DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito said he has “a heavy heart” over the death of his mother at age 89 over Labor Day weekend. “She was a wonderful mother to me and my seven siblings and she will be greatly missed,” Esposito shared on a social media post earlier this week about the death of Barbara Esposito. “(She) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4th.”
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
sheltonherald.com
Trumbull resident Frank Boyle, WWII vet who worked for years in radio, dies at 96
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. James Boyle said one reason he stayed far away from the radio industry is that he didn’t want to be known as “Frank’s kid.”. James’ father, Francis “Frank” Boyle Jr., died Aug. 23 at age 96....
RELATED PEOPLE
sheltonherald.com
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
sheltonherald.com
New Haven sues to recoup costs from unpermitted East Coastin’ motorcycle event
NEW HAVEN — That city has filed a civil lawsuit against organizers of the East Coastin’ motorcycle rally, an unpermitted event held last year that drew thousands of bikers from across the country despite objections from local officials. Mayor Justin Elicker announced Tuesday the city is seeking liability...
sheltonherald.com
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
sheltonherald.com
Dominican man sentenced for selling oxycodone out of New Britain grocery
Customers who walked into a Corbin Avenue bodega in New Britain didn’t usually leave with food or beverages, they typically left with pills. For years, Elzier’s Grocery sold pharmaceutical grade oxycodone pills. The store was also busy with sometimes up to 40 people coming in an hour, according to court documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Shelton schools are back in session
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Students braved the rain in their return to school Tuesday. Among the new arrivals are principals John Copolla and Donato Piselli at Mohegan and Perry Hill schools, respectively. Coppola was one of the many staff members that greeted students at Mohegan School, above, Tuesday.
sheltonherald.com
Greater Danbury Irish Festival returns after two-year hiatus
NEW MILFORD — After a two-year hiatus, area residents will celebrate Irish culture as the Greater Danbury Irish Festival arrives on the Town Green this weekend. Festival hours are Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will feature live music by...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton set to begin road projects
SHELTON — The city Department of Public Works, in coordination with an outside contractor, will begin the milling, and shortly thereafter, the paving of roads this week. Work will be done on Soundview Avenue from Willoughby Road to Route 108 at Huntington Center; Maple Avenue from Meadow Street to Soundview Avenue; and sections of Huntington Street between the Huntington Fire House and Commerce Drive.
sheltonherald.com
Dozens still without power in CT after storms
Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Person shot at Bridgeport bar on Brooklawn Avenue
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a person was shot in the ankle late Monday at a bar on Brooklawn Avenue. Just before midnight, the city’s emergency communications center received a call reporting shots fired in the 600 block of the street, police said. Minutes later, authorities were notified that...
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut Sun extend WNBA semifinal playoff series with win over Chicago Sky
UNCASVILLE — Courtney Williams’ dad, Don, jumped up from his courtside seat and used his boom stick as a baseball bat to celebrate a three-point play from DeWanna Bonner. Later, he bowed to Brionna Jones from his seat as she drained a jump shot. During a timeout in...
sheltonherald.com
‘A great honor’: Shelton High football team dedicates Friday’s game to former player who died
SHELTON — The Shelton High football team will pay tribute to one of its own Friday when the squad kicks off its season against FCIAC rival Ridgefield. The football team is dedicating the game — which starts at 7 p.m. at Finn Stadium — to its former star quarterback Xavier Sandor, who died by suicide in April while on deployment with the U.S. Navy.
Comments / 1