ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores boys finish runner-up at Ok Conference-Green Jamboree

The Mona Shores boys cross country team settled for the runner-up position on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Conference-Green Jamboree held at Wyoming. Meanwhile the Sailor girls came in 3rd place. In the boys division, Zeeland West took top team honors with a score of 29 while the Sailors finished...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores takes OK Conference-Green Golf Jamboree

The Mona Shores girls golf team claimed top honors in the third OK Conference-Green Golf Jamboree of the season on Wednesday afternoon at The Mines Golf Course in Grand Rapids. The Sailors finished four shots ahead of runner-up Zeeland West. Mona Shores shot a team round of 183 while the...
NORTON SHORES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Muskegon, MI
Sports
Muskegon, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Spring Lake, MI
City
Norton Shores, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
State
Ohio State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
City
Fremont, MI
Fremont, MI
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks fall to Schoolcraft College 4-2 in soccer action

The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team fell to Schoolcraft College on Wednesday. The Jayhawks trailed the entire game and lost by a score of 4-2. Caue Olivera and Mauricio Chong netted a goal apiece off of assists from Ibrahima Ndiaye and Austin Hall. MCC is set to travel to...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Catholic Central falls in four sets to Western Michigan Aviation Academy

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team battled but came up short against Western Michigan Aviation Academy on Thursday evening. The Crusaders fell in four sets by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 16-25 and 16-25. Elana LaGuire had 16 digs and three aces, while Ella Muskovin had six digs and three aces.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall gets by Western Michigan Christian on the tennis court, 5-3

WHITEHALL – 5, WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN – 3, Singles:. No. 2 – William Liggett, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian def. Owen Bass, WHITEHALL, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 4 – Daniel Moorhead, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian def. Evan Schuitema , WHITEHALL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 3 – Austin...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer sweeps Muskegon in three sets

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team made a clean sweep of Muskegon on Thursday with scores of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-8. Sophia Corradin posted four aces, digs and kills, while Allison McManus scored five aces. Madisyn Dykema and Lauren Nelson added eight kills and four kills respectively. Reeths-Puffer (4-3-2) will compete at...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Smith
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake falls to Grand Rapids West Catholic in three sets

The Spring Lake volleyball team came up empty against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Wednesday. The Lakers fell in three sets by scores of 14-25, 17-25 and 19-25. Anna Fumarolo led the way with nine kills and a block, while Brooke Bolthouse and Kalli Lewkowski added 18 and 10 digs respectively for Spring Lake.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington sweeps North Muskegon in Wednesday tennis action

NORTH MUSKEGON – 0, LUDINGTON – 8 Singles:. No. 1 – Charles Kolb, LUDINGTON def. Luke Hall, NORTH MUSKEGON , 6-0 , 7-5 , -; No. 2 – Robby Killips, LUDINGTON def. Pierce Marczak, NORTH MUSKEGON , 6-1 , 6-2 , -; No. 3 – Jack...
LUDINGTON, MI
100.5 The River

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington swimming and diving team enjoy success at Northview meet

Ludington freshman Madison Bearup qualified for the MHSAA state meet in the 200-yard intermediate, the second event she’s qualified for. The Orioles boasted 16 lifetime and 7 season best swims in individual events Wednesday at the Northview meet. Reese Willis won the 50-yard freestyle and Cora Mahler had impressive...
LUDINGTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Vikings#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#Lions#The Philadelphia Eagles#Ford Field Smith#Muskegon Elite
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee finishes runner-up at Traverse City West Invitational golf tourney

Manistee’s girls golf team finished second at the Traverse City West small school invitational at the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Beulah on Thursday. East Jordan took first place with a team score of 427, followed by the Chippewas with 446. Kendal Waligorski tied for first place overall with...
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport falls to Coopersville in tennis action

FRUITPORT – 0, COOPERSVILLE – 8 Singles:. No. 1 – Matt Harig, COOPERSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL def. Collin Rowley, FRUITPORT , 6-1 , 6-0 , -; No. 2 – Mark Devries, COOPERSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL def. Shane Brosnan, FRUITPORT , 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 –...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Muskegon (MI)

Muskegon is a beautiful city surrounded by beautiful forests and freshwaters in Muskegon County, Michigan, United States. This city is the county seat of Muskegon County, with a population of 37,317 as of the 2020 census. Muskegon is the home of the largest beach in West Michigan. Muskegon is popularly...
MUSKEGON, MI
muskegonlumberjacks.com

PRESS RELEASE — Teddy Spitznagel commits to the University of Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced that forward Teddy Spitznagel has committed to the University of Michigan. The New York, N.Y. native will become the seventh Lumberjack in team history to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. Spitznagel, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound forward appeared in 21 games with Honeybaked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern sweeps WMD Jamboree in cross country

The Mason County Eastern Cardinals swept the first WMD Jamboree in cross country this season on Wednesday afternoon at Marion. In boys action the Cardinals finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Pentwater and Bear Lake both with scores of 53. Taking top honors with a...
MARION, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy