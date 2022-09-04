Read full article on original website
Mona Shores boys finish runner-up at Ok Conference-Green Jamboree
The Mona Shores boys cross country team settled for the runner-up position on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Conference-Green Jamboree held at Wyoming. Meanwhile the Sailor girls came in 3rd place. In the boys division, Zeeland West took top team honors with a score of 29 while the Sailors finished...
Mona Shores takes OK Conference-Green Golf Jamboree
The Mona Shores girls golf team claimed top honors in the third OK Conference-Green Golf Jamboree of the season on Wednesday afternoon at The Mines Golf Course in Grand Rapids. The Sailors finished four shots ahead of runner-up Zeeland West. Mona Shores shot a team round of 183 while the...
Pannucci and Jensen lead North Muskegon past Saugatuck in four sets
The North Muskegon volleyball team claimed a victory over Saugatuck in four sets on Thursday evening. The Norse gave up the first set but came back to win three in a row (23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16). Natalie Pannucci racked up 15 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, while Allie Jensen...
Grand Rapids Week 3 football rankings: See who made the top 10
1. Rockford (2-0) – The Rams pulled off a comeback for the ages Friday, beating Mona Shores 31-27 after trailing 27-7 in the second half.
Jayhawks fall to Schoolcraft College 4-2 in soccer action
The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team fell to Schoolcraft College on Wednesday. The Jayhawks trailed the entire game and lost by a score of 4-2. Caue Olivera and Mauricio Chong netted a goal apiece off of assists from Ibrahima Ndiaye and Austin Hall. MCC is set to travel to...
Catholic Central falls in four sets to Western Michigan Aviation Academy
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team battled but came up short against Western Michigan Aviation Academy on Thursday evening. The Crusaders fell in four sets by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 16-25 and 16-25. Elana LaGuire had 16 digs and three aces, while Ella Muskovin had six digs and three aces.
Whitehall gets by Western Michigan Christian on the tennis court, 5-3
WHITEHALL – 5, WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN – 3, Singles:. No. 2 – William Liggett, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian def. Owen Bass, WHITEHALL, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 4 – Daniel Moorhead, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian def. Evan Schuitema , WHITEHALL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 3 – Austin...
Reeths-Puffer sweeps Muskegon in three sets
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team made a clean sweep of Muskegon on Thursday with scores of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-8. Sophia Corradin posted four aces, digs and kills, while Allison McManus scored five aces. Madisyn Dykema and Lauren Nelson added eight kills and four kills respectively. Reeths-Puffer (4-3-2) will compete at...
Spring Lake falls to Grand Rapids West Catholic in three sets
The Spring Lake volleyball team came up empty against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Wednesday. The Lakers fell in three sets by scores of 14-25, 17-25 and 19-25. Anna Fumarolo led the way with nine kills and a block, while Brooke Bolthouse and Kalli Lewkowski added 18 and 10 digs respectively for Spring Lake.
Ludington sweeps North Muskegon in Wednesday tennis action
NORTH MUSKEGON – 0, LUDINGTON – 8 Singles:. No. 1 – Charles Kolb, LUDINGTON def. Luke Hall, NORTH MUSKEGON , 6-0 , 7-5 , -; No. 2 – Robby Killips, LUDINGTON def. Pierce Marczak, NORTH MUSKEGON , 6-1 , 6-2 , -; No. 3 – Jack...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Ludington swimming and diving team enjoy success at Northview meet
Ludington freshman Madison Bearup qualified for the MHSAA state meet in the 200-yard intermediate, the second event she’s qualified for. The Orioles boasted 16 lifetime and 7 season best swims in individual events Wednesday at the Northview meet. Reese Willis won the 50-yard freestyle and Cora Mahler had impressive...
Fruitport shuts out North Muskegon 4-0 as it gets goals from four players
The Fruitport boys soccer team routed North Muskegon by a score of 4-0 on Thursday night. The Trojans barraged the net and outshot the Norse 13-3. Sean Gieske, Elijah Aldridge, Brady Brown and Taylen Acocks each tallied a score on the night. Stout defense by Jackson Smith-Upson, Sam Krueger, Isaiah...
Sailors cruise past Holland in three sets improve to 11-3 on the season
The Mona Shores volleyball team kicked off the conference season with a win against Holland on Thursday evening. The Sailors won with set scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-7. Kyann Hellmann led with 28 assists, six digs and four aces, while Ava Dunn had seven kills, two aces and two blocks.
Manistee finishes runner-up at Traverse City West Invitational golf tourney
Manistee’s girls golf team finished second at the Traverse City West small school invitational at the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Beulah on Thursday. East Jordan took first place with a team score of 427, followed by the Chippewas with 446. Kendal Waligorski tied for first place overall with...
Mona Shores shuts out North Muskegon in Tuesday tennis action
MONA SHORES – 8, NORTH MUSKEGON – 0 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Luke Hall, NORTH MUSKEGON , 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 – Victor Powell, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Pierce Marczak, NORTH MUSKEGON , 6-1 , 6-1 No. 3 –...
Fruitport falls to Coopersville in tennis action
FRUITPORT – 0, COOPERSVILLE – 8 Singles:. No. 1 – Matt Harig, COOPERSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL def. Collin Rowley, FRUITPORT , 6-1 , 6-0 , -; No. 2 – Mark Devries, COOPERSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL def. Shane Brosnan, FRUITPORT , 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 –...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Muskegon (MI)
Muskegon is a beautiful city surrounded by beautiful forests and freshwaters in Muskegon County, Michigan, United States. This city is the county seat of Muskegon County, with a population of 37,317 as of the 2020 census. Muskegon is the home of the largest beach in West Michigan. Muskegon is popularly...
PRESS RELEASE — Teddy Spitznagel commits to the University of Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced that forward Teddy Spitznagel has committed to the University of Michigan. The New York, N.Y. native will become the seventh Lumberjack in team history to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. Spitznagel, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound forward appeared in 21 games with Honeybaked...
Mason County Eastern sweeps WMD Jamboree in cross country
The Mason County Eastern Cardinals swept the first WMD Jamboree in cross country this season on Wednesday afternoon at Marion. In boys action the Cardinals finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Pentwater and Bear Lake both with scores of 53. Taking top honors with a...
